7 Underrated Comfort Anime You Need to Watch This Fall Season

Just like any other anime season, Fall 2025 has no shortage of flashy, action shows that immediately grab the viewers’ eyes. This is especially true for the number of sequels to famous series released each year. However, sometimes series are filled with gentle humor, wholesome characters, and heart-warming stories that make everyday moments feel extraordinary. As the weather gets colder this season, it’s the perfect time of the year to cozy up and watch anime series, and nothing beats the warmth of your favorite comfort show.

Although each year offers a plethora of new anime series, it’s never too late to discover a perfect hidden gem that may have slipped under the radar. So, in case you’re looking for recommendations to watch new series this fall season, there’s nothing better than a comfort show that’s uplifting, relatable, and surprisingly meaningful. Luckily, these seven series listed below fall into the category.

7) Tsurune: Kazemai High School Kyudo Club

Image Courtesy of Kyoto Animation

The series centers around Kyudo, traditional Japanese archery, which is portrayed with calm, rhythmic movements and a lot of burning passion. The scenes in the series are often beautifully animated with gorgeous and warm colors that mirror the cozy palette of fall. The series is one about breaking free from your past shackles and rediscovering the love for the art.

The story follows Minato Narumiya, who learned kyudo after being inspired by Tsurune, which means the sound made by the bowstring when an arrow is released. However, he developed target panic in a middle school tournament and decided to completely quit the sport. Now in high school, his encounter with a mysterious archer sets a series of events in motion, rekindling his love for kyudo and helping him outgrow his trauma.

6) Barakamon

Image Courtesy of Kinema Citrus

Barakamon has more of a summer vibe than a fall season vibe, but in a way, it also mirrors the feeling of autumn as it focuses on slowing down from a hectic life and living in the moment. This heartwarming story of redemption and self-discovery is often considered one of the best slice-of-life anime of all time.

The story takes place on a quiet, small island where Sei Handa, a renowned calligrapher, has recently moved after hitting an elderly curator of a calligraphy exhibition. His father sends him to a remote island to help him clear his head. Although Sei initially has a hard time adapting to the countryside lifestyle, he blends right in thanks to the friendly neighbors and the notorious young girl named Naru Kotoishi.

5) Snow White With Red Hair

Image Courtesy of Bones

This romance fantasy offers a cozy atmosphere set in a world with classic fairytale elegance but grounded enough to feel like the real world. The romance, the character relationships, and everything else in the story oozes with warmth and comfort. The story follows Shirayuki, a bright and cheerful herbalist from the small kingdom of Tanbarun, whose red hair often gets her in trouble. Unfortunately, she attracts the attention of the Crown Prince, who wants to keep her as his concubine.

Left with no other choice, Shirayuki flees the kingdom and arrives in the neighboring kingdom of Clarines, where she meets its second prince, Zen Wistalia, and his attendants. Following their chance encounter with the Crown Prince of Tanbarun, Shirayuki begins a new life in Clarines as an herbalist. The series also focuses on Zen’s journey of becoming a man worthy of being the kingdom’s second prince, as well as the budding romance between the two as they face several challenges along the way.

4) Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun

Image Courtesy of Doga Kobo

The series has no emotional rollercoaster, no heartbreaks, and no angst that keeps you at the edge of your seat. Instead, it offers laughter and warmth with the overly dramatic scenes. When it comes to romantic comedies, few anime can be compared to Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun. It’s the perfect shoujo series set in a high school, centering around all kinds of eccentric students.

The story follows Chiyo Sakura, who confesses to her crush, Umetarou Nozaki, and accidentally calls herself his “fan.” Unexpectedly, Nozaki hands her his autograph, and it doesn’t take long for the girl to realize that he’s a famous shoujo mangaka using a pen name, Sakiko Yumeno. A strange turn of events leads her to become his assistant, and the story continues as Chiyo befriends several of Nozaki’s quirky friends, turning even the most normal situation into a humorous rollercoaster.

3) Kids on the Slope

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

MAPPA has released several incredible shows over the years, but not many can come close to the level of beauty and comfort of its underrated masterpiece. Filled with romance, music, and coming-of-age themes that strike a chord in every viewer’s heart, the story centers around Kaoru Nishimi, an introverted teenager from a wealthy family who keeps transferring schools due to his father’s job and fails to make friends for that reason.

After completely giving up on forming any real connection with people, he pours his heart into classical piano. He transfers to a small island in Kyushu in the summer of 1966, where he meets Sentaro Kawabuchi, a delinquent drummer with an admirable passion for jazz. Initially hesitant to mingle with a group of new people, Kaoru slowly opens up as he discovers not only friendship for the first time but also the stirrings of something more.

2) Flying Witch

Image Courtesy of J.C. Staff

Despite the beautiful and serene story, lovely animation, and, most of all, soothing OSTs, Flying Witch never received enough popularity for J.C. Staff to announce a second season. The story centers around Makoto Kowata, a 15-year-old girl who moves out of her parents’ house to become a full-fledged witch. According to the witches’ tradition, an apprentice must leave her home and become independent at the age of 15.

With her companion Chito, a black cat familiar, Makoto moves to Aomori, a region favored by witches due to the land’s affinity with magic. On the surface, Makoto attends high school like any ordinary teenager, as her eccentricity and witchcraft make her everyday life much more interesting.

1) Natsume’s Book of Friends

Image Courtesy Of Brain’s Base

Set in a countryside filled with lush forests, old shrines, dusty roads at sunset, Natsume’s Book of Friends isn’t just soothing to the eyes, but also to your soul. The story reflects the themes of making peace with your past and forming new bonds. As a supernatural fantasy centring on Yokai, the story doesn’t focus on horror but offers bittersweet encounters with these yokai and their stories about loss, gratitude, and letting go that tug at your heart, but leave it softer rather than heavy.

After the death of his parents, Takashi Natsume kept moving from one foster home to another, but never truly found a place where he was welcomed. He arrives at the countryside and encounters a powerful spirit named Madara, who tells him all about the power of the Book of Friends that belonged to his grandmother. Although Natsume never met his grandmother, he ended up learning more and more about her through his encounters with the spirits she came across.

