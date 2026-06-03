Cancelled Shonen Jump Creator to Return for New 2026 Series After 2 Years

One Shonen Jump creator is coming back with a new series this year with another chance at success two years after their first cancellation. Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has kicked off the Summer with some big changes as Akira Inui’s Alien Headbutt has been cancelled after only 16 chapters. But it’s not going to be the first change coming to the magazine as Shueisha has also revealed that there are three new series coming to the magazine through the rest of June. And one features a returning creator.

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Kento Terasaka first made their debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2023 with Green Green Greens, but it only lasted in the magazine for a little under a year with only 26 chapters under its belt before cancellation. But Shueisha has announced that the creator will be returning with a new series titled HAL FORMULA later this June with a second major attempt at trying to find their footing with fans and hoping to avoid another cancellation.

Green Green Greens Creator Returns to Shonen Jump After 2 Years

Courtesy of Shueisha

HAL FORMULA will be Kento Tersaka’s first new series with Shonen Jump two years after Green Green Greens cancellation. Not much has been revealed about the new series just yet outside of a very small preview, but it will be debuting in just over a week. First there will be a new series debut from also returning We Never Learn: Bokuben creator Taishi Tsutsui coming on June 8th, and Terasaka’s own return will be coming the week after. It’s yet to be revealed what current series is going to end to make room for it, however.

HAL FORMULA seems to be a racing focused series, which does make a lot of sense considering Terasaka’s debut was also a sports manga. Racing has yet to have a major presence within the modern day Shonen Jump landscape, so there is a hope that it can succeed. Shonen Jump has been lacking notable sports hits and needs even more once Blue Box ends, so this one is going to immediately feel fresh compared to some of the other releases.

Why Did Green Green Greens Get Cancelled?

Courtesy of Shueisha

It’s not that Green Green Greens was a bad series or anything like that when it was cancelled a little under a year after its run, but it just fell victim to a lot of the same issues that many of the other failed Shonen Jump series do. It wasn’t an immediate success with fans thanks to its golf focus, and didn’t really manage to overcome that initial hurdle. In the current landscape of the magazine, Shonen Jump debuts kind of need to be a success right from the first chapter or they’re forgotten.

There really isn’t a lot of room or time lent to Shonen Jump creators to try and build an audience anymore, and if a series doesn’t reach a notable mark by Chapter 10 or so then it gets the axe. There are some cases where series like Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi had been able to save themselves thanks to a late wave of interest, but that’s become increasingly rare. There’s a hope Kento Terasaka has better luck this time.

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