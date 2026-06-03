A Crunchyroll Hidden Gem Isekai Just Confirmed Its Season 2 Release Date After 4 Years

One of the major hidden gem Isekai anime releases has confirmed its Season 2 release date with Crunchyroll after four long years of fans waiting for the new episodes. It’s been a great year for Isekai anime releases thus far, but thankfully there are still plenty of plans for more Isekai franchises to hit our screens. This will not only include a whole new wave of adaptations making their debuts, but also lots of franchises making their highly anticipated returns for new episodes as well. Some of which have had fans waiting for a long time.

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There will be some major Isekai , and many of these shows have had fans waiting a very long time for what’s next. Surprisingly this even includes those shows that have gone under the radar too like Skeleton Knight in Another World. The first season wrapped up its run back in 2022, and a second season has now been confirmed for a release on July 4th as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule. So make sure to keep an eye out for it.

Courtesy of Aura Studio

Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2 will be making its debut on July 4th as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll will be exclusively streaming its new episodes for fans outside of Japan. The new season premiere is actually going to be releasing much earlier too as part of the Crunchyroll Anime Nights SNEAK PEEK event coming to theaters in the United States on Monday, June 15th. Fans will be able to check it out alongside the premieres for Clevatess Season 2, Young Girls Don’t Play Fighting Games, and more teased for the event.

Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2 will feature Katsumi Ono will be returning to direct for Aura Studio with Toru Imanishi returning to handle the character designs, and Yoshihiro Nagamori handling the monster designs. Toshizo Nemoto will be taking over writing duties, however. It might have been four years since the end of the first season, but you’re likely going to be able to jump back into the thick of things without much trouble. Make sure to catch up with the first season with Crunchyroll in the meantime just in case.

What to Know for Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2

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Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2 will also feature a returning voice cast including the likes of Tomoaki Maeno as Arc, Ai Fairouz as Arianne, Nene Hieda as Ponta, Miyu Tomita as Chiyome, Takuya Eguchi as Danka and more. New additions to the cast announced for the second season currently include Toshihiko Seki as Villiers Fim, Kensho Ono as Sasuke, Kenji Akabane as Palurumo, Go Shinomiya as Baltord, Hitomi Ueda as Tsubone, and Junichi Suwabe as Thanatos.

Crunchyroll teases the new season as such, “When Arc wakes up, he discovers that he has been transported to another world in the body of the character he was playing in an MMO. Looking like a suit of armor on the outside and a skeleton on the inside, he is the Skeleton Knight. If his identity is discovered, he could be mistaken for a monster and become a target! Arc decides to spend his time as a mercenary so as not to attract attention to himself. However, he’s not the kind of man who can stand idly by when he witnesses evil acts take place right before his eyes!”

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