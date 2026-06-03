The Next Solo Leveling is Coming This Fall (And Here’s What You Can Expect)

Solo Leveling hit the scene and quickly became a juggernaut within the anime world, with the premiere episode even reportedly causing Crunchyroll’s servers to crash as fans looked to dive right into the world of Jinwoo Sung. What Jinwoo’s tale also did was open up a brand new avenue for “manwha,” aka South Korean comics, to become heavy hitters within the anime medium. This fall, another major series from the East is looking to get its animated start, hoping to hit the same heights as Solo Leveling. Overgeared is coming this October and has a story that might be worth your attention.

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Overgeared is set to release its first episode this October, releasing a new poster and a trailer to get fans hyped for this brand new anime world. On top of originally releasing its story as a manhwa, the upcoming anime’s star, Yongwoo Shin, has more than a few characteristics in common with that of Jinwoo. Specifically, Yongwoo’s story sees him living life as a mediocre “video game addict,” eventually discovering a tome that helps him to become a legendary blacksmith who can create “god-like” items in his adventures. Unfortunately, this ability does come with a rather big caveat, as it resets his attributes every time he uses it. You can see the first look at this new manhwa anime adaptation below.

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The Controversy of Overgeared

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Overgeared doesn’t necessarily have a story that is controversial, though the production house that is bringing it to life this fall certainly is. J.C. Staff has been in the news a lot recently, thanks in part to the third season of One-Punch Man. For many anime fans, the latest adventures of Saitama and his fellow heroes failed to live up to their source material. Despite the backlash to the third season, a fourth season of One-Punch Man has been confirmed, with J.C. Staff set to return.

The original printed story did find its way to North America thanks to Yen Press, who describes the series as such, “Youngwoo Shin is a deadbeat in real life, working odd jobs to barely pay off his loans. Even his family has written him off as a hopeless video game addict. But when he logs in to the massively popular VR game Satisfy, Youngwoo becomes Grid the Warrior…who is also painfully mediocre. Everything changes when he stumbles across a tome containing the lost knowledge of a legendary blacksmith. The catch is, using it resets all his levels! In order to survive after being forced back to square one, Grid will need to hone his skills and gather reliable allies…or not! Who needs all that when you’re decked out in god-tier items?!” We’ll have to wait until this October to see if Overgeared manages to defeat Jinwoo Sung or even comes within swinging distance of the anime heavyweight.

What do you think of this new contender to Jinwoo Sung’s tale? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!