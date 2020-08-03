OK KO! Let’s Be Heroes Creator Answers Fan Questions About the Series

OK KO! Let’s Be Heroes’ creator decided to answer some fan questions about the series over the weekend. Ian Jones-Quartey was dropping gems about a bunch of episodes from the series on Twitter. He challenged the community to point out any random episode and he was willing to share a fun fact before directing people to check it out on Hulu. (He later replaced the tweet with a post celebrating the third anniversary of the show!) A lot of Cartoon Network viewers were surprised about the sudden final season on the channel. However, when the announcement came down, Jones-Quartey was quick to credit CN for giving his team enough time to wrap things up in a tidy fashion. For those who haven’t had the chance to check out KO’s adventures with Radicles and Enid, the show is definitely worth a watch as it blends frenetic action with serious heart.

"Please don't spread the rumor that it was my choice to end OK KO! Let's Be Heroes," Jones-Quartey shared on Twitter last year. "It wasn't. However, CN gave us the bad news early enough that we were able to spend this season doing our planned ending. I'm proud of what we're making and I can't wait for you to see it!"

OK KO! turns 3 today! Thank you for watching the show! (You can watch the entire series on @hulu: https://t.co/XpksUEZdOy) pic.twitter.com/c1I6wWC7LG — ianjq (@ianjq) August 1, 2020

Executive producer Toby Jones also chimed in during the conversation too. In the current era of imagination, shows only get to continue when the fanbases are visibly engaged. Cosplay, fan posting, and general streaming numbers all play a part in your favorite program getting extensions.

“If you want to do OK KO justice and make the crew feel like it was all worth it... just talk about the content of the show,” Jones said. “Use whatever platform you have to share what you found interesting or exciting or funny about whatever episode you just watched. Let’s fight to the end!”

