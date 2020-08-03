OK KO! Let’s Be Heroes Creator Answers Fan Questions About the Series
OK KO! Let’s Be Heroes’ creator decided to answer some fan questions about the series over the weekend. Ian Jones-Quartey was dropping gems about a bunch of episodes from the series on Twitter. He challenged the community to point out any random episode and he was willing to share a fun fact before directing people to check it out on Hulu. (He later replaced the tweet with a post celebrating the third anniversary of the show!) A lot of Cartoon Network viewers were surprised about the sudden final season on the channel. However, when the announcement came down, Jones-Quartey was quick to credit CN for giving his team enough time to wrap things up in a tidy fashion. For those who haven’t had the chance to check out KO’s adventures with Radicles and Enid, the show is definitely worth a watch as it blends frenetic action with serious heart.
"Please don't spread the rumor that it was my choice to end OK KO! Let's Be Heroes," Jones-Quartey shared on Twitter last year. "It wasn't. However, CN gave us the bad news early enough that we were able to spend this season doing our planned ending. I'm proud of what we're making and I can't wait for you to see it!"
OK KO! turns 3 today! Thank you for watching the show! (You can watch the entire series on @hulu: https://t.co/XpksUEZdOy) pic.twitter.com/c1I6wWC7LG— ianjq (@ianjq) August 1, 2020
Executive producer Toby Jones also chimed in during the conversation too. In the current era of imagination, shows only get to continue when the fanbases are visibly engaged. Cosplay, fan posting, and general streaming numbers all play a part in your favorite program getting extensions.
“If you want to do OK KO justice and make the crew feel like it was all worth it... just talk about the content of the show,” Jones said. “Use whatever platform you have to share what you found interesting or exciting or funny about whatever episode you just watched. Let’s fight to the end!”
Have you missed OK KO? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the celebration down below:
Thank You For Watching Our Show
Thx for the great drawing!— ianjq (@ianjq) August 2, 2020
It was SO good
even though it ended too soon. i love what we got and maybe one day we'll (hopefully) get more. but for now i just want to thank you Ian for creating such a wonderful show that i and many others won't forget any time soon pic.twitter.com/6cpcvmsQfz— someone (@Wu6pCfTbjVnHnIp) August 1, 2020
Some real winners for sure
Gone too soon, but man it left good memories.— Wolfish Grin (@Wolfish_Grin_) August 2, 2020
Pilot was tremendous
Still insane to remember it's been 3 years since OK KO finally premiered, and over 7 years since the Lakewood Plaza Turbo pilot! I remember waiting so long for it to become a series, and even though it's run was sadly short, I think it was worth the wait. Happy Anniversary! pic.twitter.com/IrUfZIvhrx— Goth 🅱unBoi @ SMT V HYPE (@SuperiorArtemis) August 1, 2020
Better days
Watching this show really made me feel happy and reminded me of a lot simpler times it's the reason I want to pursue animation myself so I maybe I could inspire or wow people with sick animations and great expressions thank you Ian!— LocalBlackKid(BM) (@AfricanMegaman) August 2, 2020
ENID!
this ended too soon Enid will always be my girl pic.twitter.com/0wmfx7UaSj— frankiefuggazi@ grinding digital art pieces (@spiritslotus) August 1, 2020
All the hits
OK K.O.! will forever have a place in my heart! Next to Gumball, Adventure Time, and Steven Universe, it's one of the best CN shows I've ever watched throughout the past several years!— Elijah The Cartoonist (@ElijahTheCarto1) August 2, 2020
Just great
Cool drawing! Thanks so much for watching!— ianjq (@ianjq) August 3, 2020
We all do
I’ll forever continue to love this show and miss it ;v; pic.twitter.com/uwx9fbPWgX— 🌟COMMISSIONS OPEN!🌟 (@Hotlegs101_art) August 1, 2020
Cherish it
Just finished watching through the whole series for the first time a few weeks ago. Such a great show! I'm so sorry I slept on it for so long.— Chuckles (@MisterChuckles) August 1, 2020
