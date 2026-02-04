6 Upcoming Shonen Jump Series in 2026

2025 has been one of the greatest anime years, as several popular shows such as Solo Leveling and Dandadan returned with their sequels. Additionally, the anime debut of acclaimed Shonen Jump series such as Sakamoto Days and Witch immediately won fans’ hearts. Shonen Jump offers a broad range of unique stories, particularly action shows, but is not necessarily limited to that. Each year, many of these series make their anime debuts, and 2026 is already off to an exciting start with the debut of You and I Are Polar Opposites. No doubt, the rest of the year is jam-packed with some of the most exciting series ever.

The anime announcement of RuriDragon by Kyoto Animation caused massive uproar in December 2025, but a release window hasn’t been confirmed yet. This list only consists of the anime series based on Shonen Jump manga that are scheduled to be released this year.

6) Marriagetoxin

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Written by Joumyaku and illustrated by Mizuki Yoda, Marriagetoxin is one of the best WSJ action comedies, praised for its intriguing characters and hilarious moments. The story centers around Hikaru Gero, a man who comes from a clan of hitmen that has existed for hundreds of years. Although his skills as a hitman are unparalleled, his social life is nonexistent as a result of his lifestyle. However, he is forced into a corner when his clan gives him an ultimatum to marry and produce an heir, prompting Hikaru to offer a sham marriage to his target, Mei Kinosaki, a well-known marriage swindler, if she wants to live.

5) Akane-banashi

Image Courtesy of ZEXCS

Written by Yuki Suenaga and illustrated by Takamas Moue, this Weekly Shonen Jump series focuses on the traditional Japanese art of storytelling known as Rakugo. Akane Osaki, a high school girl, is determined to rise through the ranks as a Rakugo, not only because of her childhood dream but also to uncover the truth behind her father’s unexpected expulsion several years ago. Her father, once one of the most revered Rakugo performers in the country, was suddenly expelled shortly before earning the prestigious shin’uchi rank. The story follows Akane’s journey as she finds a footing in the male-dominated industry to get her father justice.

4) Kill Blue

Image Courtesy of Studio Cue

Written and illustrated by Tadatoshi Fujimaki, this exciting story blends spy thriller with high school comedy, creating a series of absurd and hilarious events. The story focuses on Juuzou Oogami, a 40-year-old assassin with unparalleled skills working for a covert organization, whose entire life is turned upside down when he finds himself transforming into a 16-year-old boy after one of his missions goes wrong. Hoping to find the reason behind this bizarre occurrence and a cure to return to normal, Juuzou poses as a high school student while struggling to maintain his youthful facade.

3) Black Torch

Image Courtesy of 100studio

Tsuyoshi Takaki’s Black Torch manga was serialized in the Jump SQ magazine from 2016 to 2018 and released only 19 chapters before reaching an unexpected conclusion. The story follows Jiro Azuma, a 17-year-old boy shunned by others for his ability to speak with animals, who tries to live a peaceful life with his grandfather. However, he keeps running into trouble, much to his grandfather’s disappointment, who wants the boy to live up to the Azuma family name. After saving a cat’s life, which is revealed to be a mysterious creature, Jiro is plunged into a battle with supernatural beings.

2) Psyren

Image Courtesy of Satelight

Written and illustrated by Toshiaki Iwashiro, Psyren, which debuted in 2007, is yet another classic Shonen Jump series that is getting its anime adaptation after several years. The story focuses on Ageha Yoshina, a high school student who helps others for a fee. He notices the word Psyren written on a strange calling card he found in a phone booth and keeps it. After a friend, who found the same card, goes missing, Ageha finds himself in the middle of a deadly game within a strange world.

1) Super Psychic Policeman Chojo

Image Courtesy of Arvo Animation

This gag humor manga by Shun Numa was axed in June 2025, before confirming an anime adaptation in September of the same year. The story is set in a world where talented psychics use powers such as telepathy and psychometry to solve crimes and are known as Psychic Investigators. However, not all psychics are gifted enough to make it to the FBI or the CIA, so they end up joining the police force, using whatever average skills they have to help those in need. The series follows the daily shenanigans of Meguru Chojo, a police officer working in a small police station in West Shinjuku, and his partner, Nao Ippongi.

