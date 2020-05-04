A Certain Scientific Railgun to Resume Hiatus After Brief Return

A Certain Scientific Railgun was one of the first significant anime productions impacted by the spread of the novel coronavirus after delaying the broadcast of its seventh episode following complications from its outsourced work in China. The series had returned following this delay for a few weeks before Episode 13 was delayed last month due to the state of emergency declared in Japan. The series then made its triumphant return for this major episode, but unfortunately the series will be going on hiatus once more as A Certain Scientific Railgun T confirmed Episode 14 will be postponed.

As announced through A Certain Scientific Railgun T's official website, Episode 14 will be postponed for the foreseeable future. Apologizing to fans for an "unexpected situation that changes day by day," the series will be announcing the new broadcast date on the website and through Twitter when it becomes available.

Instead of Episode 14, the Japanese TV broadcast will instead feature a re-airing of Episode 13 on May 8th. The plan for future episodes has yet to be revealed as of this writing, but there will most likely be all sorts of schedule changes as Japan's state of emergency potentially continues until the end of the month at the earliest.

Episode 13 of the series was a huge hit with fans as it helped to cap off the first big arc of the third season, so at least it will be a clean slate when the anime makes its big return for yet another time. Did you manage to catch A Certain Scientific Railgun T during its brief time back? What did you think of Episode 13? Are you looking forward to seeing what's to come in the second arc of the season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.