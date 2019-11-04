A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Confirms 2020 Release Date

The A Certain franchise made a major return to screens last year after nearly a decade being away, and after the successful releases of A Certain Magical Index‘s third season and A Certain Scientific Accelerator, now it’s time for the third season of the final spin-off in the franchise, A Certain Scientific Railgun. Although it was announced back in 2018 to be in the works, we actually didn’t get to see the first glimpse at what’s to come until just a couple of months ago. It was then that the series announced it was heading toward a 2020 release.

Now we’ve gotten a concrete release date, and thankfully we won’t have to wait too long into next year to see the next season. The official website for the series confirmed that A Certain Scientific Railgun‘s third season will officially debut January 10th in Japan.

The third season of the series, officially titled A Certain Scientific Railgun T, will feature Tatsuyuki Nagai returning to direct the season for J.C. Staff. Shogo Yasukawa will be overseeing series composition, Kentaro Izumi will serve as art director, and Jin Aketagawa will be sound director. Along with the release date announcement, the series’ website along revealed that Kishida Kyodan & The Akeboshi Rockets will be performing the ending theme titled, “nameless story.” fripSide had been previously confirmed to perform the new opening theme, but there’s still no title as of yet.

Other major returning staff members include Shingo Fukuyo as director of photography, Yuichi Tanaka as character designer, Tomomi Ando for color design, and Maiko Iuchi is returning to compose the music for the new season. Confirmed cast additions for the third season currently include the returning Rina Satou as Mikoto Misaka, Satomi Arai as Kuroko Shirai, Aki Toyosaki as Kazari Uiharu, Kanae Ito as Ruiko Saten, and Azumi Asakura as Misaki Shokuho.

A Certain Scientific Railgun is set in the same world and around the same time as the main series, A Certain Magical Index. The spin-off focuses on Mikoto Misaka, a Level 5 electromaster esper who is at the top of Academy City but gets embroiled in all sorts of trouble after befriending Toma Kamijo and Index. With two seasons of its own under its belt, you can currently catch up with the anime before the premiere of its third season on FunimationNOW and Hulu. For those wanting to check out the main series where it all began, you can find its three seasons on FunimationNOW as well.