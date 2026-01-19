A Controversial Crunchyroll Anime Confirms April 2026 Return (New Look Revealed)

One of Crunchyroll‘s most controversial romance anime is coming back for new episodes later this year, and has confirmed a release window for its new season with a new look revealed at what’s coming next. Crunchyroll has a lot that fans will be able to look forward to over the course of the rest of the year, and the year has already kicked off on the right foot with the new releases hitting as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule. But it’s time to look ahead for what’s coming in the next wave of anime later this Spring.

Rent-a-Girlfriend is undoubtedly one of the most controversial anime releases of the modern day, and that’s been especially true as the anime has continued for more seasons with no signs of ever slowing down. Now as the anime prepares to return for its fifth season later this year, Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5 has now confirmed that it’s going to be making its debut in April. To celebrate the confirmation of its release window, Rent-a-Girlfriend has dropped a new poster showing off what’s next.

When Does Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5 Come Out?

Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5 is in a peculiar position heading into its premiere. Rent-a-Girlfriend had initially announced that the fourth season of the anime would feature two cours of episodes adapting the Hawaiians Arc from Reiji Miyajima’s original manga series (which has gone on for much longer than major classics like Dragon Ball at this point). But through its production, the series decided to change its plans and revealed that the second half of that fourth season is now being considered the fifth season hitting this Spring instead.

What to Know for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5

TMS Entertainment

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5 will feature a returning voice cast of Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita, Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Mizuhara, Aoi Yuki as Mami Nanami, Nao Toyama as Ruka Sarashina, Rie Takahashi as Sumi Sakurasawa, and Yu Serizawa as Mini Yaemori. It will also be featuring a returning staff and studio from its fourth season as well, so there likely won’t be any major shake ups between what had happened between that fourth season and what’s coming next.

Rent-a-Girlfriend has been spawning controversy pretty much since it began, but it’s been even more pronounced the longer it has been going on. Not only do each of its seasons not bring the central romances any closer to being official than when it all first began, but the creator has drawn ire from fans over allegations of inserting himself into the fiction. But as the anime continues, we’ll see much more of it from now on.

