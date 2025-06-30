Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 Shares Final Update Ahead of Summer Premiere

Rent-a-Girlfriend is one of the many franchises returning with new episodes this Summer, and the anime has dropped a final update ahead of Season 4’s big premiere. The Summer 2025 anime schedule is officially kicking off this week, and that means a whole new wave of anime are going to finally make their premiere. This not only includes a ton of new series getting their due, but also even more franchises are returning for new seasons to continue their respective stories. And Rent-a-Girlfriend is squarely sitting right in the center of it all when it hits this Summer as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although creator Reiji Miyajima already took over anime screens with The Shiunji Family Children’s anime debut this Spring, Rent-a-Girlfriend is about to heat things up in a whole new way with Season 4. The anime will not only bringing back its cast for a new wave of episodes, but these episodes are also going to be tackling one of the most infamous arcs of the original manga among fans as well. To celebrate its return this Summer, Rent-a-Girlfriend has dropped a new poster for Season 4 that you can check out below.

TMS Entertainment

When Is Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 Coming Out?

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 will be officially debuting in Japan on July 4th, and Crunchyroll has announced they will be streaming the new episodes alongside their initial premiere for fans in other territories. This new season will be split into two cours of episodes, with a break taking place in between so the anime will be airing this Summer before returning some time in Winter 2026 with its second half. Kazuomi Kogi will also be returning from the first two seasons of the anime to direct Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 for TMS Entertainment (replacing the third season director, Shin’ya Une).

The new opening theme for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 is titled “Umitsuki” as performed by ClariS, and the new ending theme is titled “Boku no Vega” as performed by Regallily. The new season will also feature a returning main voice cast of Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita, Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Mizuhara, Aoi Yuki as Mami Nanami, Nao Toyama as Ruka Sarashina, Rie Takahashi as Sumi Sakurasawa, and Yu Serizawa as Mini Yaemori. As for potential new additions to the cast, not many have been revealed as of the time of this publication. But we’ll see it all in action soon enough.

TMS Entertainment

What’s Going on in Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4?

If you wanted to take the time to catch up with everything that’s happened in the anime so far, you can find the first three seasons of Rent-a-Girlfriend now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease what’s coming in the new season as such, “Kazuya’s ready to confess with the lush paradise of Hawaii as a backdrop. But renting Chizuru for the dream trip turns into a war zone of love due to Ruka’s aggressive advances and Mami’s scheming. Despite the chaos, this is Kazuya’s moment to bare his heart. Will his words reach Chizuru? And if they do, what will she even say?”

Rent-a-Girlfriend is one of the most divisive romantic comedy anime series now airing today, and that’s likely going to be even more so when Season 4 gets to some of the big events that fans of the manga have been talking about for quite a while. It’s a series that’s not exactly interested in moving forward its central potential relationships, and that’s going to be a big sticking point with this next season especially. But either way, anime fans are likely going to be locked in considering how wild this show has been through the seasons thus far.