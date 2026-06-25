A New Ninja Scroll Anime Is In The Works

While anime has become a runaway train of popularity in recent years, there are some classic movies and series that helped introduce countless generations to the medium. Past projects such as Vampire Hunter D, Akira, Fist of the North Star, and the offerings of Studio Ghibli helped forge a path for anime in the West before the likes of Crunchyroll and Toonami existed. One film helped push many Western fans into the medium with its stylish animation and rampant violence, returning to theaters to celebrate its introduction. Ninja Scroll not only made a big comeback, but a new anime project is in the works to bring back Jubei to the screen.

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As part of this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival, the studio known as Kasagi Labo confirmed that a brand new Ninja Scroll anime was in the works. While it wasn’t revealed whether this upcoming anime comeback would be a new movie and/or television series, the Singapore-based animation studio did confirm that it is bringing back a major player to bring the franchise back to anime fans. Specifically, the original 1993 film’s producer, Masao Maruyama, will return as a “special creative advisor” for the project, having originally aided Studio Madhouse in the creation of the now legendary film. While a release window has yet to be revealed, the violent anime’s comeback is a dream come true for many fans of the franchise.

Ninja Scroll’s Impact on Anime

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Following the original film’s release in 1993, Ninja Scroll would officially return to the screen thanks to 2003’s Ninja Scroll: The Series, once again seeing Studio Madhouse return to the violent landscape. Ironically enough, this television series wasn’t the only return to the franchise that Madhouse had planned. In 2008, the production house confirmed that an official sequel was in the works, with the film’s writer and director, Yoshiaki Kawajiri, slated to return. Unfortunately, the proposed project never came to be and remains in limbo to this day. With Kasagi Labo working on a new Ninja Scroll anime, the idea of this sequel ever seeing the light of day becomes that much more unlikely.

Ninja Scroll arrived during a time when anime as an art form was well known for its mature themes and willingness to dive into the world of ultraviolence. Jubei’s story was one that saw characters ripped apart, nudity arriving fast and furious throughout, and showing how projects like Ninja Scroll could truly differ from Western-style animation.

In 2024, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to speak with Yoshiaki Kawajiri about the legacy left by Ninja Scroll. During our interview, the writer/director reflected on the success seen by the anime film, “I feel very honored. Truly. We made “Ninja Scroll” with the global audience in mind. I even wrote “this is Ninja wars!” in my concept note. I strongly wanted to make this movie, and I was positive I was the only person who can do that. So, I am very happy to hear people praise the title for what it is, and to hear people say “I’ve never seen anything like that before!”

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Via Cartoon Brew