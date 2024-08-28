Ninja Scroll Director Yoshiaki Kawajiri Unpacks the Anime’s Incredible Influence on Anime (Exclusive)

In 1993, Yoshiaki Kawajiri couldn’t have foreseen the kind of impact his latest film would have on the world. Ninja Scroll made its debut to critical acclaim, and as they say, the rest is history. Even decades after its release, Ninja Scroll remains one of the most influential anime releases of all time. From its action to its raw animation, the movie is nothing short of legendary, and ComicBook was able to speak with Yoshiaki recently about the legacy of Ninja Scroll.

In light of the anime’s 30th anniversary, Yoshiaki opened up about his history with Ninja Scroll by looking back at its success. From its humble origins to its impact on modern anime, Yoshiaki dug deep into the lore behind Ninja Scroll during our chat, so you can read our full interview with the director below:

Interview with Yasuhiro Nightow

As the film crosses its 30th anniversary, how do you feel looking at the legacy it has created?

Yoshiaki Kawajiri: We were drawing everything on the screen by hand. The fact that we used no digital technology and made every movement by hand will be a legacy. It might be something people would remember like gimmick clocks from the Edo era.

Ninja Scroll was brought to life in June 1993, of course. Can you look back to that time and explain how the movie came to life?



Yoshiaki: I read many manga like Mitsuteru Yokoyama’s”Iga no Kagemaru,” “The Legend of Kamui” and “Watari” by Sanpei Shirato when I was in elementary school. These works inspired me to draw many manga on my own. I bumped into the”Ninpocho” novels written by Futaro Yamada when I was in high school. I had been longing to make an animation based on Futaro Yamada’s books even when I was directing “Wicked City.” But Futaro Yamada’s novels play a lot on historical facts, which would not be interesting funny for those who do not know the historical background. Also, I wanted to make a story that would resonate with younger anime lovers, and the global audience. I created a protagonist the audience could sympathize more, which unfolded into “Ninja Scroll.”

One of Ninja Scroll’s defining qualities is its action sequences. To this day, that animation continues to inspire creators in the field. What was the most challenging and/or rewarding aspect in crafting these action sequences?

Yoshiaki: Action scenes are pure fun for me. I cannot enjoy anything more than action, so I do not remember any challenging moments. It’s so fun drawing action sequences I forget the time. Ordinary everyday scenes are more difficult. Trying to make a tall, well-proportioned man walk down the road would be one of the most challenging scenes for me. I really feel that I hit the spot when all of the elements of an action sequence perfectly fall into place.

Even after 30 years, Ninja Scroll continues to be a visceral watch that is still fun to watch. Why do you think the film has had such staying power with audiences?



Yoshiaki: The eccentric settings, the touch of the art of” Ninja Scroll” must have been something very new to international audiences. The action scenes in a Japanese period setting were exceptional. We still have samurai drama made today, but this title has strong action scenes that are different from the usual period dramas.

Ninja Scroll is often included in lists detailing anime’s most influential films. As its director and writer, how have you reacted to the movie’s reputation?

Yoshiaki: I feel very honored. Truly. We made “Ninja Scroll” with the global audience in mind. I even wrote “this is Ninja wars!” in my concept note. I strongly wanted to make this movie, and I was positive I was the only person who can do that. So, I am very happy to hear people praise the title for what it is, and to hear people say “I’ve never seen anything like that before!”

As we cross the 30th anniversary of Ninja Scroll, the movie shows just how versatile anime can be. The industry has become a true global powerhouse. How do you feel the anime industry has changed since Ninja Scroll was released? And how do you feel the movie helped bring the industry to the point it has reached today?

Yoshiaki: We are seeing more and more diversity in international animation projects. I think the variety of anime genres in Japan has helped this change. I am very happy if “Ninja Scroll” has played a part in promoting diverse animation projects globally. Many people overseas are trying out new genres. I would be overjoyed to know if “Ninja Scroll” had been an inspiration for titles such as “Blue-Eyed Samurai.”

