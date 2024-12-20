A Silent Voice Director’s New Movie Shares English Dub Glimpse: Watch

The Colors Within is the latest movie by A Silent Voice director Naoko Yamada and features animation by Dandadan’s studio Science SARU. The film was released on August 30th, 2024, in the Japanese theatres. It also made its theatrical release in India on November 22nd. The movie is expected to hit the North American theatres on January 25th, 2025.

New York-based film distributor GKIDS and Glasgow-based film distributor Anime Ltd. have licensed and will distribute The Colors Within. GKIDS will handle the film’s distribution in North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand, while Anime Ltd. will manage distribution in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe. Additionally, PLAION PICTURES will oversee the Italian and German-language releases. GKIDS will release the film in both Japanese with English subtitles and a newly produced English dub. The official YouTube account of GKIDS shares an English dub clip where Totsuko meets Kimi. The two of them are the central characters in the film as Totsuko sees the beautiful colors emerging from Kimi.

What Is the Plot of The Colors Within?

The story follows Tosuko, a high school student. She has a unique ability that allows her to perceive people’s emotions as colors. After seeing her classmate Kimi for the first time, she becomes fascinated by the vibrant hues surrounding her. Totsuko follows her to a bookstore, and she tells her she can play the piano. Their conversation about music leads to the formation of a band where Kimi plays the guitar. Rui, a boy who collects musical equipment, also joins them and plays the theremin. The story proceeds as the trio develops their friendship while navigating challenges in their personal lives.

The Colors Within is praised for celebrating inner beauty and the joy of experiencing art. The story is set in an all-girl Catholic high school, exploring themes of friendship and self-discovery. It has also received critical acclamation, winning the Golden Goblet Award for Best Animation Film at the 2024 Shanghai International Film Festival and tying for the Audience Award at the 7th Animation Is Film Festival. On July 16th, 2024, a manga adaptation by Sanami Suzuki started serialization on Kadokawa Shoten’s Comic Newtype website.



