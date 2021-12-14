Attack On Titan Debuts New Art From A Silent Voice’s Creator

The end is nigh for the anime adaptation of Attack On Titan, and while there have been rumors that the dark franchise might have new animated projects in the works, the story of the Scout Regiment is set to come to an end next year. While there has been plenty of fan art to help in celebrating the Scout Regiment, a new piece has arrived that sees Eren Jaeger brought to life by the creator of the prolific anime film, A Silent Voice.

You won’t find much in common when it comes to the respective works of Hajime Isayama and Yoshitoki Oima, as the latter’s work, A Silent Voice, is a romantic comedy rather than a dark struggle for survival involving folks transforming into wildly large versions of themselves with a taste for human flesh. Arriving on the scene in 2016, A Silent Voice follows a young high school student named Shoya Ishida who encounters a former victim of his adolescent bullying. With the deaf student Shouko Nishimiya being one of his victims, Shoya finds himself attempting to find redemption years later by trying to make amends to his past victim.

Twitter Outlet Attack On Titan Wiki shared this fresh look at the Attack On Titan fan art from one of the biggest artists in the medium, proving that mangaka truly are fans of one another as the dark series following the Scout Regiment is set to come to an end in its anime adaptation early next year:

https://twitter.com/AoTWiki/status/1470301920153649152?s=20

Studio MAPPA will be returning to animation duties for the last episodes of the fourth season of Attack On Titan, which will definitely be some of the darkest installments of the franchise to date. With the previous half of the season ending on quite the cliffhanger, Eren is now staring down the full force of the nation of Marley while also trying to enact a “Euthanasia Plan,” which he hopes will end the power of the Titans forever. As Eren establishes his cult known as the Jaegerists, the Survey Corps has been placed in an impossible situation where the line between friend and foe has blurred even more.

What do you think of this impressive crossover art?