A Silent Voice Director Shares Trailer for New Drama, Your Colors

Science SARU recently made headlines thanks to Toho acquiring the anime studio, as the latter is looking to corner the market when it comes to the anime medium. This acquisition isn't stopping SARU from creating new anime television series and movies, as the studio has a brand new movie hitting theaters in Japan this summer. Your Colors has dropped a trailer to give fans a closer look at the story that came from the mind of director Naoko Yamada.

While the film will arrive in Japan on August 30th, the movie's premiere will take place at the Annecy Film Festival. Your Colors, or Colors Within, will be in good company for this year's festival as Annecy has already announced that it will house first looks at the likes of The Lord of The Rings: The War of The Rohirrim, Warner Bros' Creature Commandos, and many more animated projects. At present, the movie has yet to announce when it will arrive in North America, though like so many other anime features, Your Colors will most likely arrive in some form or fashion.

Your Colors Trailer

Your Colors isn't the only big anime release from Science SARU this year, as the anime studio will also be teaming up with Netflix for a highly anticipated anime adaptation. Dandandan will hit the streaming service this fall, and if the SARU follows the manga's story, the television series will be unlike anything airing today.

If you want a breakdown of the upcoming film from Naoko Yamada, Your Colors released an official description to prepare fans for the movie's release on August 30th, "Totsuko is a high school student with the ability to see the 'colors' of others. Colors of bliss, excitement, and serenity, plus a color she treasures as her favorite. Kimi, a classmate at her school, gives off the most beautiful color of all. Although she doesn't play an instrument, Totsuko forms a band with Kimi and Rui, a quiet music enthusiast they meet at a used bookstore in a far corner of town. As they practice at an old church on a remote island, music brings them together, forming friendships and stirring affections. Will they discover their true 'colors'?"

