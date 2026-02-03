Acclaimed Action Series Confirms Disappointing News As Fans Await Season 6

Bungo Stray Dogs is one of the most acclaimed supernatural action shows over the past decade. The manga, written by Kafka Asagiri and illustrated by Sango Harukawa, began serializing in 2012 in Kadokawa Shoten’s Young Ace magazine. Around four years after the manga’s debut, in 2016, Studio Bones released an anime adaptation, which slowly gained recognition across the globe. Over the past decade, the series has released five seasons and has yet to officially renew a sixth season. During the almost three years after Bungo Stray Dogs gave fans its best season yet, the manga continued the thrilling story as things got more intense. The series featured its fair share of tragedies and intense battles.

The manga just released its Chapter 129 and shocked fans after news about the first part’s conclusion was confirmed. Part one of the story will end in Chapter 130, which is scheduled to be released on March 4th, 2026. The news circulated on social media and was verified by famous accounts such as @MangaMoguraRE and @nineofscans. The announcements went viral on social media, sparking discussions on the unexpected part one’s finale after almost 14 years. Before this announcement, fans weren’t aware of the story being divided into two or more parts.

What Is Bungo Stray Dogs About?

The story follows Atsushi Nakajima, an 18-year-old orphan who was thrown out of the orphanage for unknown reasons. With no home to return to and no one to rely on, he finds himself on the brink of dying from starvation. In a moment of desperation, he decides to steal someone’s money in hopes of surviving. Unexpectedly, he ends up saving a drowning man, Osamu Dazai, who was planning to drown himself. Atsushi also encounters Dazai’s colleague, Doppo Kunikida, and learns they are from a Detective Agency known for having gifted people with supernatural abilities within their ranks. Dazai’s and Kunikida’s latest mission is to track down a weretiger, which is somehow tied to Atsushi.

As the three of them uncover each other’s secrets, Atsushi begins working for the Armed Detective Agency as one of the newest recruits. Having been shunned by others all his life, he finds his calling as he protects Yokohama from the threat of powerful gifted people. The story continues his journey, where he finally finds a place to belong as he fits right in with his eccentric colleagues. Although the latest season, which concluded in 2023, wrapped up with a major cliffhanger and a cryptic message about it, Bones hasn’t shared any update on the anime’s continuation.

During the time the fifth season was airing, the anime had already caught up with the manga, leaving no source material to adapt in a new season. All seasons of the anime are currently streaming on Crunchyroll. The manga has released 27 volumes so far, all of which have been officially translated into English. Volume 28 is scheduled to be released on March 26th, 2026, in Japan, while the English release has yet to be confirmed.

