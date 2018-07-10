‘Ace Attorney’ Season 2 Reveals Release Date, Key Visual

Capcom’s fan-favorite Ace Attorney series has been dominating video game screens for some time, and after the successful release of the first anime adaptation, the series is returning for a second season adapting the third game in the series.

Season 2 of the series is set to adapt Ace Attorney: Trials and Tribulations beginning this October, and celebrates this with a brand new key visual featuring the prominent new prosecutor: Godot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Ace Attorney” S2 anime main visual. Broadcast begins October 6th (A-1 Pictures) https://t.co/c57hLxbgGO pic.twitter.com/vjKtq0tRp3 — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) July 6, 2018

Ace Attorney is scheduled to premiere its second season on October 6. It’ll air at the same timeslot as the previous season, so that means it will be replacing My Hero Academia once that series ends its third season. The series will be collaborating with the director of the original game series Shu Takumi, with A-1 Pictures returning to handling the series production.

Hiroaki Hirata (Sanji in One Piece) has been cast as the voice of Godot for the season, and the returning voice cast for the series includes Yuuki Kaji as Phoenix Wright, Aoi Yuki as Maya Fey, Masashi Tamaki as Miles Edgeworth, Chie Nakamura as Mia Fey, Masami Iwasaki as Dick Gumshoe, and Tooru Nara as Larry Butz. Ayumu Watanabe is returning to direct the series, Atsuhiro Tomioka is returning to write for the season, Kaoru Wada returns as composer, Yukiko Imai will serve as assistant director, and Keiko Ota returns for character designer and chief animation director duties.

For those unfamiliar with the series, Ace Attorney is a series of visual novel courtroom games from developer Capcom. First released in 2001 for the Nintendo Game Boy Advance, the series has since spawned many sequels, remasters, spin-offs, anime, and live-action adaptations. The series follows the rookie defense attorney Phoenix Wright who always does his best to clear his client’s names, and have them declared innocent after every one of the game series’ famous courtroom trials.

Ace Attorney can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll, and they describe the first season as such:

“Adapted from the popular video game franchise, Ace Attorney follows rookie lawyer Naruhodo Ryuuichi (Phoenix Wright) and his assistant Mayoi (Maya) as he defends his clients in a court of law. With limited evidence and logic as his only weapon, can Naruhodo turn the case around when all the odds are stacked against him?”