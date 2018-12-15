Anime Fans Want Netflix to Greenlight Adi Shankar’s Berserk

Netflix recently launched a poll that instantly caught the attention of anime fans as it mentioned the lead character of Kentaro Miura’s Berserk, and it’s only gotten fans even more excited about a new series when Castlevania and Devil May Cry anime producer Adi Shankar got in on the fun.

Now that the idea of Adi Shankar potentially adapting Berserk for Netflix is out there, it’s all fans have been talking about since as they ask Netflix to greenlight the project.

I think we already know my answer to this. #notanothergoldenagearc — Adi Shankar (@adishankarbrand) December 13, 2018

Netflix has made major strides with anime fans as it has licensed and produced series fans would have never expected such as the aforementioned Castlevania and Devil May Cry shows, along with licensing the streaming rights for Neon Genesis Evangelion, producing a live-action Cowboy Bebop, and even producing a new Ghost in the Shell anime series.

This seems like it’s only the tip of the iceberg as now fans are hoping Netflix will draw their attention toward Berserk, which has struggled with its anime adaptations in the past. Not only is Shankar interested in taking on such a project, he has a major respect for the series as well. So fans would have no reason to be worried if Shankar did make a new Berserk adaptation happen for Netflix.

Speaking with Forbes earlier this year, Shankar outlined how he would adapt the series to highlight Miura’s gorgeous work in the manga, “Berserk needs to come back. If someone reputable gets me the rights I’ll bring it back in that 2D hand-drawn vibe and make is closer to the manga, because the hyper-detailed beauty of Kentaro Miura’s artwork in the manga is the true masterpiece.”

Read on to find out how badly fans want Adi Shankar‘s Berserk series to happen on Netflix, and let us know how you feel about the idea in the comments or talk to me directly at @Valdezology!

Berserk was originally created by Kentaro Miura for Monthly Animal House magazine (now Young Animal) in 1989. The series follows Guts, an immensely strong warrior who is known for his massive sword. Guts lives his days fighting in a demon-infested medieval world where corrupt nobles rule. The hero is plagued by demon assailants thanks to a curse he had branded on him, and Guts continues to fight in order to keep a vow. The man promised to slay a former friend of his who became a demon and ripped away Guts’ former life.

‘Woo’

everytime i think of adi shankar adapting berserk, i say “woo” in my head like spongebob — aaron (@u2aaron) December 14, 2018

That’s…Certainly a Passionate Expression…

I would bust 10 nuts if Adi Shankar blessed us with a Berserk anime. 97s adaption is good…but berserk with castlevania animation? Shewwww https://t.co/XIdu6G6vzR — Heracles (@GourmetKing8) December 14, 2018

‘I’d Give My Soul’

Adi Shankar wants to do a classic animation style reboot of Berserk and I’d give my soul to help make that happen. That man’s work on Castlevania was genius and heartfelt. — Taher Dablan (@tahrannosaur) December 6, 2018

Wants, Needs

Holy shit, Adi please get the rights to make a new Berserk adaptation. We wants it, we needs it ❤ — Miss Sadie?‍♀️❤??Gatekeeper of Sprite Cranberry (@SadieVic) December 14, 2018

‘You Don’t Know How Grateful Berserk Fans Would Be…

please you don’t know how grateful berserk fans would be if you adapted a new berserk anime on Netflix save us from the despair that was berserk 2016/2017 pray to god that you do this you clearly admire kentaro miuras work and your the olny guy whos skilled enough — Noam (@noctis137) December 14, 2018

Justice Must Be Done

Please give Adi Shankar the rights to Berserk. I cannot fully express how badly this series needs to be done justice. — Alex 9000 (@SithLordBuscemi) December 5, 2018

Christmas Came Early!

But it’s not even Christmas yet and I’m already seeing this kind of talk. pic.twitter.com/kqrc0GWfYV — Krystal ✨? (@lvl5eevee) December 14, 2018

Don’t Leave the ‘Oceans of Money’ On the Table…