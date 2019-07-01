Adidas Reportedly Releasing Official Naruto Sneaker Line

Adidas knows what it take to make anime fans happy. The sneaker brand is no stranger to doing official franchise collaborations, and it proved as much with its exclusive Dragon Ball kicks last year. Now, if a new report is right, then it seems Naruto is the next anime getting ready to embrace all things Adidas.

According to recent reports, a well-known sneakerhead on Instagram seemingly outed the news about the Naruto x Adidas line. A fan known as Jean Carlos posted an image of some pink sneakers online with the surprising caption, “First look at Naruto x Adidas.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The shoe, which you can see below, doesn’t come off as overtly Naruto-themed. The sneakers have a raised mid-sole, and they feature a familiar color scheme. Pink and red can be seen covering the shoe’s body in honor of Haruo Sakura, but the shoe’s actual inserts seem to pay homage to the hit anime.

View this post on Instagram First Look Naruto x adidas #solebyjc A post shared by Jean Carlos (@solebyjc) on Jun 26, 2019 at 8:57am PDT

After all, the purple sole inserts are purple and feature an anime cutout of Sakura from the Naruto: Shippuden era. The shoes also bear the anime’s logo, and that is not all. When you look at the shoe lace’s nibs more closely, you will find some Leaf Village symbols printed on the plastic.

So far, Adidas has not said anything official about such a shoe line. The brand acted similarly about Dragon Ball despite all of its rampant leaks. Now, it looks like Naruto may be following that same pattern, so fans are keeping their fingers crossed Sasuke will get some slick purple kicks before this is all said and done.

So, are you excited to collect this ninja-approved kicks? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.