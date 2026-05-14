Top 7 Darkest Anime Episodes, Ranked

While there are certainly some uplifting anime that have been released over the long history of the medium, there are just as many series that can get wildly dark when they need to. Even lighter series in the anime world can have dire episodes, with heroes facing villains and circumstances that can shatter their souls. It’s no easy task to find the darkest of the dark when it comes to anime subject matter, but it can be even more difficult in ranking them from “best to worst.” Luckily, we here at ComicBook.com were able to do just that, finding the darkest installments from some of the biggest anime that are still talked about to this day.

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7.) Goblin Slayer – The Fate of Particular Adventurers

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In traditional Dungeons & Dragons lore, goblins are a type of enemy that are usually at the bottom of the ladder. While the goblins of Goblin Slayer aren’t as powerful as dragons or some of the heavy hitters of this anime universe, en masse, they can be quite terrifying. This is never more apparent in this anime adaptation than the first episode, where a group of unsuspecting adventurers believes they’ll have no problem dispatching the cave-dwelling monsters. Unfortunately for them, and the viewers watching their untimely demise, the goblins torture them to the point where it is almost hard to watch before delivering a final blow. This episode is easily one of the darkest premieres in anime history and earns its place on our list as a result.

6.) Made in Abyss – Cradle of Desire

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Made in Abyss is a series that doesn’t “look” dark at first glance, but is one of the bleakest, most heart-rending anime series of any in the medium. Of the episodes that the nihilistic series displayed throughout its run, the second season’s installment, “Cradle of Desire,” The episode in question mostly follows supporting character Irumyuui and the horror that she undergoes while receiving nothing but scorn, thanks to being unable to have a child. Irumyuui does eventually have children, but in such a way that it sends shivers down your spine and makes for one of the darkest entries of the series, which is no easy feat.

5.) Devilman Crybaby – Crybaby

Image Courtesy of Science Saru

Devilman Crybaby is one of the most nihilistic anime series ever produced, with the remake proving this fact without a shadow of a doubt in its series finale. Remaking the original story of Devilman, the final episode gives absolutely no one a happy ending, and without going into spoiler territory, it’s a dire scenario that you’d be hard-pressed to see recreated in any other anime series. Devilman Crybaby knew how to blend death, destruction, and sadness in a way that few other anime adaptations could, and it would be hard to imagine that any other series could.

4.) The Promised Neverland – 121045

Courtesy of CloverWorks

The Promised Neverland’s premiere doesn’t have the body count as big as the likes of Devilman Crybaby and Goblin Slayer, but the implications of the anime’s big reveal set a dire tone to the story. Gracefield House is first presented as an orphanage that houses a colorful cast of kids, only to be revealed to be nothing more than the equivalent of a slaughterhouse. Promised Neverland reveals its dark premise in its first episode, where the protagonists live in a world of monsters where humans are on the menu, and that revelation is one that flips everything upside down while painting a wildly dark picture that is hard to top.

3.) Attack on Titan – The Rumbling

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Attack on Titan is an anime that was well known for its shocking reveals, brutal battles, and excellent characterization. One of the most disturbing moments in a series known for its disturbing moments is when “The Rumbling” is in full swing, stomping the vast majority of mankind under its feet. Not only is most of humanity wiped out by Eren Jaeger’s genocidal plan, but viewers are also shown the ground floor to witness the massacre firsthand in one of anime’s most brutal series of events. Almost no one is spared from the Attack Titan’s wrath, and it is easily one of anime’s darkest moments.

2.) Berserk – Perpetual Time

image courtesy of OLM

Berserk has long been known as one of the darkest anime adaptations of all time, and for good reason. Throughout the events of Kentaro Miura’s series, there has been no event that has been more discussed than that of the “Eclipse,” the dark moment where the Band of the Hawk was destroyed to fuel Griffith’s dream. While Guts survives the experience, he leaves this otherworld completely broken emotionally and physically. So many characters that fans grew to know and love were murdered in some of the most gruesome ways, and the mark left on the anime medium by the Eclipse won’t soon be forgotten.

1.) Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood: An Alchemist’s Anguish

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Fullmetal Alchemist might have a heavy focus on action, but the story of the Elric brothers could spend its fair share focusing on some of the darkest material in anime history. The series has one episode in particular that is so dark and horrific that we have to imagine that everyone reading this article knew this would take the number one spot. Even though this episode doesn’t wipe out an entire population, the fate of Nina Tucker, thanks to her heinous father, still sends shivers down the spines of anime fans. It’s hard to find anime franchises that can be completely defined by one moment, but Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has that in spades.

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