Adult Swim Head Jumps From Cartoon Network to Disney

It’s impossible to deny at this point that Adult Swim has changed the world of animation, becoming arguably the biggest programming block on Cartoon Network and a premiere spot to watch anime on the small screen. When it comes to the platform, a big name in Adult Swim history is Suzanna Makkos who has not only worked on series including Smiling Friends, but has quite the history in creating major adult animation for MAX proper. Unfortunately for Warner Bros, Makkos is departing the company and was picked up by Disney in a surprise transition as she will continue to work within the realm of animation.

On top of the aforementioned Smiling Friends, Makkos’ resume for MAX is a big one. In the past, she has worked as an Executive on series such as Close Enough, Doom Patrol, Clone High, Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, Velma, James Gunn’s Creature Commandos, and most recently, Harley Quinn. As the outlet Deadline reports, Suzanna will be taking on the role of head of comedy for both ABC Entertainment and Hulu originals, which will include various areas of entertainment. As reported, Makkos will be working on “live-action comedy, adult animation, and stand-up specials.” Ironically enough, she’ll fit right at home with these tasks as one of her earliest roles was a development director on Family Guy, which is now owned by Disney following the Fox acquistion.

Warner Bros & Disney

From MAX to Disney

As a part of the announcement, Executive Vice President of Development and Content Strategy for ABC Entertainment shared the following statement, “There are few executives with the breadth and depth of experience that Suzanna brings to the table. She is a skilled creative partner with a tremendous track record of developing successful, brand-defining and culturally impactful comedies across both broadcast and streaming. We are elated to be welcoming her to our creative team.”

Makkos herself also shared her thoughts, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be given the opportunity to join Disney Entertainment Television, where Craig Erwich, Simran and their teams are drivers of excellence in television,” Makkos said. “I can’t wait to collaborate with this talented group of leaders and the dynamic slate of creative voices behind these beloved brands.”

What of Adult Swim?

While a new replacement for Makkos at MAX and Adult Swim has yet to be chosen, current president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, and TCM, Michael Ouweleen, will be handling her duties in the meantime. Even with her departure from Warner Bros, Suzanna still has another project that is coming down the pike to Adult Swim as Common Side Effects will arrive on February 2nd. It will be interesting to see what changes arise from both Disney and Warner Bros in the future thanks to Makkos’ new role.

