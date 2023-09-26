Smiling Friends Season 2 First Look Teased for NYCC

Adult Swim has revealed their plans for the upcoming New York Comic Con 2023 weekend, and it was announced that fans would get to see the first look at the now in the works Smiling Friends Season 2! Created by Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel, Smiling Friends is one of the major standout successes with Adult Swim in recent years as following the premiering of its pilot during an April Fool's Day event, it wasn't long before it was picked up for a full series order. Then the first season premiered with another surprise as every episode was aired over the course of a single evening.

Smiling Friends was such a success for Adult Swim that they quickly confirmed that Season 2 was on the way shortly after the end of the first season's run, and it has been in the works for the last few years. Now it seems like it's ready to be shown off a little as Adult Swim's "A First Look at New and Returning Series" panel planned for New York Comic Con on Thursday, October 12th teases that it will feature an "early look" at Smiling Friends' new episodes. So fans interested in attending should make the panel a priority!

(Photo: Adult Swim)

When Is Smiling Friends Season 2 Coming Out?

Smiling Friends currently does not have a scheduled release date or window for Season 2 as of this writing. When asked about the upcoming season by ComicBook.com ahead of YOLO: Silver Destiny's premiere earlier this year, co-creator Michael Cusack teased, "I don't think I can say much, but I can answer that it's going very well. It's going to be a lot of fun. I think people will be pleasantly surprised because the train is steadily on the tracks. It's going well, the show is going well."

If you wanted to see what Smiling Friends is all about, you can find the first season (and "Go to Brazil" special) now streaming with Max and available on Blu-ray. Adult Swim teases the series as such, "Smiling Friends follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world. The quarter-hour animated series is co-created by Michael Cusack (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) and Zach Hadel (Hellbenders) and animated by Princess Bento Studio."

Are you excited for Smiling Friends Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!