Netflix’s New Live-Action Webtoons Remake is Officially a Hit with 1.7 Million Views

While the anime industry keeps expanding every quarter, Netflix has been releasing its fair share of series, including live-action adaptations. This month, the first season of Viral Hit live-action was released, and it’s already a massive hit on the platform. The live-action is based on a South Korean manhwa released as a webtoon written by Taejun Park and illustrated by Kim Junghyun. It reached its conclusion in 2024, and the individual chapters were collected and published into ten volumes by June 2025. Furthermore, the webtoon was also adapted into an anime in 2024, but it only released one season and has yet to confirm a sequel.

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However, despite the disappointing anime delay, the live-action is making waves on Netflix since it gathered over 1.7 million views. The update comes from Netflix Tudum‘s weekly chart, which confirms Viral Hit ranks seventh on the global Top 10 rankings of non-English shows from June 8th to 14th, 2026. Since Viral Hit was released on June 11th, the view count is only for three days, which makes it even more impressive. Since the series is still trending, there’s a good possibility that it might surprise viewers with another top 10 ranking.

What Is Viral Hit About?

Image Courtesy of Netflix

This action-based story centers around Hobin Yu, a high school student who has been struggling to make ends meet and take care of his mother suffering from cancer. If things weren’t bad enough, he also gets severely bullied at school, but no one expected it to change his life around. He goes viral after one of his fights against those bullies, gathering attention from everyone in the country.

This gives him an idea to start a NewTube channel and fight bullies to earn money. Although he starts out as a complete rookie, he soon learns the ropes thanks to the assistance of a mysterious NewTuber who wears a strange rooster mask. As the story continues, Hobin turns his life around, and the truth behind the mysterious NewTuber comes to light.

Viral Hit‘s Massive Success Opens Doors to a Sequel Season

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Since the series has only just been released, there’s been no confirmation of a sequel, but we might get an announcement at a later date since a major part of the story hasn’t been covered yet. The majority of the reason why live-action series and films never return with a sequel is due to low viewership, which isn’t a concern here.

Since live-action adaptations generally have a low success rate, viewers often have to switch to the original source. However, Viral Hit‘s explosive popularity sparks hope for the story’s continuation. While the series faithfully adapts the spirit and theme of the manga, it made considerable changes in terms of character details and pacing. While you wait for an update from Netflix, you can also check out the anime series on Crunchyroll and the manhwa on the official Webtoons platform.

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