After Defeating Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man Secures Another Major Milestone

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is by far the most popular anime movie ever released. While there’s no way that the upcoming Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc could surpass the record set by Ufotable’s big-budget production, the Chainsaw Man franchise is thriving in another way and has recently even overtaken Demon Slayer. According to Oricon’s report for manga sales during the last week of September (22nd to 28th), the Chainsaw Man manga sold more than twice as many copies as Demon Slayer, reaching around 172,517 copies sold compared to Demon Slayer’s 77,796.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga’s latest achievement doesn’t end there. In a new report released by Oricon, it was revealed that the total number of Chainsaw Man manga copies in circulation has reached a staggering 31 million across 22 volumes. The manga’s latest volume was released on September 4th, just before the movie’s premiere in Japan. Following the movie’s successful release and overwhelmingly positive reception, manga sales have naturally surged, solidifying this latest milestone. With the movie’s upcoming release in the U.S., sales are expected to rise even further.

Chainsaw Man Manga Secures a Significant Milestone

Chainsaw Man by Tatsuki Fujimoto has reached 31.000.000 copies in circulation with 22 volumes.https://t.co/I3ISqxakCh pic.twitter.com/YtJR6W4p9b — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) October 8, 2025

The latest volume of the Chainsaw Man manga has only been released in Japan as of this writing, and with its sales available worldwide, fans can expect another surge soon. This growth is likely to multiply following the movie’s release in the U.S., as fans in the massive U.S. market will turn to the manga to experience the story after Reze Arc. While Chainsaw Man’s overall manga sales are still far from Demon Slayer’s impressive 220 million copies in circulation, its latest milestone remains a significant success. Compared to other major shonen titles like Black Clover, which has sold 24 million copies across 37 volumes, Chainsaw Man continues to thrive. With the manga seemingly nearing the conclusion of Part 2’s narrative, further sales growth is expected.

Unlike Demon Slayer’s success, which clearly stemmed from Ufotable’s phenomenal adaptation and the immediate release of its first movie, Chainsaw Man’s success is driven purely by its story. For a shonen manga, Chainsaw Man stands out through its protagonist and ever-evolving narrative, which is both strange and captivating in its own way. This distinction has elevated Chainsaw Man to a truly unique position, as its biweekly releases continue to draw an unmatched audience. While it may still be far from surpassing Demon Slayer in overall sales, with many chapters yet to be adapted into the anime, fans might eventually witness that gap close in the future and perhaps even exceed it.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!