Chainsaw Man Defeats Demon Slayer With Arrival of Denji’s First Movie

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has become the biggest anime movie of all time, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars in profit on the silver screen. While it hardly appears as though Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc will defeat the Demon Slayer Corps in box office receipts, the devil-fueled story has defeated Koyoharu Gotouge’s shonen epic in another surprising way. When it comes to the success of a shonen franchise, the anime adaptation isn’t the only place that generates income for these classic stories.

In a new report from the outlet known as Oricon, it was revealed that for the week September 22nd to the 28th, Chainsaw Man not only sold more manga copies in this time period than Demon Slayer, Denji’s tale sold more than double the Hashira’s manga iteration. Specifically, Chainsaw Man’s manga sold 172,517 copies for this week last month, while Demon Slayer sold around 77,796. What might come as an even bigger surprise is that Demon Slayer was defeated for the number two spot by The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity during this week. This Kodansha series recently brought the first season of its anime adaptation to an end, perhaps justifying the sales increase for its manga, still running to this day thanks to creator Saka Mikami.

Chainsaw Man’s Big Boom

Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc has had an amazing run at the box office in Japan, taking the number one spot in theaters for the three weeks since it first debuted. While the first movie of the bloody shonen franchise has yet to arrive in North America, anime fans won’t be waiting long to catch it as it has been confirmed for the West on October 24th this month. Considering that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle took the top spot at the North American box office for two weeks, we can’t imagine Chainsaw Man’s first movie doing the same, but we’ve been surprised before.

While Chainsaw Man features its own set of supernatural threats to the world, Denji’s story is a far different one from that of the Hashira. The bloody series from creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has a protagonist who barely seems like he can keep his life together, mostly searching for a quiet life rather than revenge like Tanjiro is. Despite this fact, the overwhelming action and violence of Chainsaw Man can often top Demon Slayer, with anime fans preparing to experience the long-awaited fight against the Bomb Devil.

As of the writing of this article, Chainsaw Man’s future past the first film remains a mystery. Earlier this year at Anime Expo, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with MAPPA CEO Manabu Otsuka to talk about Denji’s future following Chainsaw Man The Movie. At present, even the MAPPA head isn’t sure where the series will go,

“We don’t know if this is going to be the trend moving forward, that we don’t know. I think what we are going to do, like with did with Reze, is look at the next story and decide from there. If the next arc works better as a film or if it works better as a television season, we’ll decide on that but we haven’t reached that decision as of yet.”

