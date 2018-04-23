The Internet Has Totally Fallen In Love With ‘Aggretsuko’

When you think of Sanrio, a few things should come to mind, and they are all pretty adorable. Hello Kitty may be the company’s staple mascot, but the brand made a big jump in April 2016 when it debuted a new character. Now, that feisty heroine has a Netflix original series of her own, and it is getting glowing reviews from fans.

Well, screaming reviews more like it. Fans have totally adopted Aggretsuko’s love of heavy metal and are using it to make their besotted reviews extra special.

This weekend, Netflix put up its most recent anime order. The company teamed up with Sanrio to create a short anime starring Aggretsuko, and the adorably raging heroine has got the world wrapped around her angry finger. With just ten episodes, the series is a quick binge, and its sharp commentary on office culture is almost as biting as its gender politics.

AGGRETSUKO IS ON NETFLIX. I voice Retsuko! I love this show SO much. Please watch it, it’s amazing 😀 pic.twitter.com/z66cpSV7Mz — Erica Mendez (@tsunderica) April 20, 2018

Oh, and all the lessons are made easily digestible thanks to its anthropomorphic leads. It’s hard to get overloaded when touchy topics are brought up to you by a chibi red panda who wants nothing more than to do heavy metal karaoke.

As you can see below, the juxtaposed series has got the Internet smitten, and fans are already begging Netflix for a new season. As of right now, the series is just ten episodes at 15 minutes long a pop. Rareko directed and wrote the scripts for the series since they handled the first Aggretsuko short a few years back.

Here is how Sanrio describes about the character:

“She is a cute Red Panda, working as an office associate in the accounting department of a highly respected trading company. She works in one of the biggest metropolitan areas of Tokyo. It’s always been a dream of hers to work in this field, especially in this part of the city. But in reality, her bosses are unsympathetic and give her harsh deadlines.”

“She ultimately has become a pushover within the company. When she gets pushed to the limit, she goes out after work and takes out her frustration and stress with heavy metal Karaoke sessions!”

The female characters in #Aggretsuko have such diverse, distinct personalities and I want to go out drinking with a solid 80% of them pic.twitter.com/lUMdBDnml9 — Joseimatsuri (@joseinextdoor) April 22, 2018

Meet Retsuko. She’s a tiny red panda who is oppressed by her shit job and chauvinistic boss, but she sings death metal. She’s my passion project & she comes to @Netflix tomorrow. It’s like Portandia + The Office + Sanrio. I prefer the ENG dub. You’ll love her, I swear #aggretsuko pic.twitter.com/GYQfPlQdff — Leila (@leilaclaire) April 19, 2018

Aggretsuko is anime for the modern adult woman. If this is you… watch it. I’m three minutes in and pointing at the screen and going “OH! HER! I FEEL THIS DEEPLY!” — All I Tweet About Is LOGH @ Fanime!!! (@silencedrowns) April 20, 2018

Holy shit Aggretsuko is so fucking sick pic.twitter.com/M0I5ipvPEe — Matt McMuscles (@MattMcMuscles) April 21, 2018

Who’s already finished watching Aggretsuko and wishes there were more? ?? — Erica Mendez (@tsunderica) April 20, 2018

aggretsuko is a whole big mood pic.twitter.com/RuB2hRMKKB — milk & honey ?? (@nominomify) April 22, 2018

Aggretsuko speaks to me on a spiritual level pic.twitter.com/wRJJSKaMLv — ? Sam -Pachi- Duvall ? (@PachiPortrait) April 21, 2018

