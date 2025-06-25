Akira’s Iconic Bike Is One Step Closer to Being a Reality

Sci-fi anime is packed to the brim with cool technology. But amid the mech suits and gravitational beam emitters, no piece of sci-fi kit is as cool as Akira‘s bike. Ridden by Kaneda in the movie, the red motorcycle has become one of the most significant and recognizable pieces of anime iconography worldwide. Bolstered by the iconic “Akira slide,” which has since been copied in countless movies and TV shows, fans across the globe have dreamed of one day owning their own copy of the bike. While that day is still off in the distance, the bike is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Many fans have attempted to recreate Kaneda’s bike. Some have done so in cosplay form, using PVC and foam, while others (with a LOT of disposable income) have made prototype versions of the motorcycle that can actually be powered on… kind of. The design of the bike is the biggest issue, with the rider being placed close to the ground between the wheels, and the toughest problem for manufacturers to crack. Fully recreating Kaneda’s bike remains a challenge, but one company has used Akira as a major inspiration for a new prototype.

A New Akira Electric Bike Is In Development

Toho

We often cover new merchandise releases and brand tie-ins here at ComicBook, and while we don’t presume to know your financial situation, most of them are affordable to the average person. This one, however, is probably not.

At Reload Land, Berlin, Japanese motorcycle company Ichiban Motorcycle revealed its latest prototype inspired by Katsuhiro Otomo’s Akira. The red and white bike takes loose design cues from the movie, although its physical build is vastly different from Kaneda’s own motorcycle. The frame is small and sleek, with enough room for just a single rider. Check out the design below…

The New Akira Bike Is Insanely Fast!

Ichiban Motorcycle

“Our First Prototype Debuted at Reload Land,” read the official press release. “The First Step of Something Big. Last weekend, something incredible happened. At Reload Land in Berlin — Europe’s premier showcase for electric bikes — we unveiled our very first prototype to the public: Ichiban Prototype 01. It’s bold. It’s electric. And it’s built with one obsession in mind: the rider.”

The specs for the bike are ludicrous, as it has a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds. If that wasn’t enough, the rider can turn on the “Godzilla Mode,” which increases the torque for even faster takeoffs. Fans with enough money to splurge on a new motorcycle can pre-register, with over 2,000 Akira fans already signing up to purchase one of the bikes when they reach production.

Katsuhiro Otomo’s Akira, released in 1988, is one of the most influential anime movies ever made. Set in a post-post-apocalyptic Neo Tokyo, the story follows Tetsuo and Kaneda, two teenage bikers who become embroiled in secret government experiments which could bring about the end of the world.

