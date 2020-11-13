Akira Kubodera, Sailor Moon and Kamen Rider Star, Dies at 43

Actor Akira Kubodera, best known for his roles in the live action adaptations of Sailor Moon and the television series of Kamen Rider, has been found dead according to reports from the outlet NHK. Kubodera, who is reported to have committed suicide, had participated in a number of live action stage plays within the medium of anime, including the aforementioned Sailor Moon and The Seven Deadly Sins, while also playing the role of Ali in the live action adaptations of the Mobile Suit Gundam series.

Akira himself did not star in the Sailor Moon anime, but lent his talents to the productions that brought the anime series to live action. Most recently, he played the role of Helbram in the live action Seven Deadly Sins stage play. Kubodera was able to carve a niche for himself in these plays, which have become fan favorites in Japan but have yet to make their way to the west in a similar fashion as North America hasn't had comparable performances of their own from the big adaptations within the medium of anime.

NHK reported the death via their Official Twitter Account, stating that Kubodera was found in his home, as fans commented on the startling news with their well wishes for his family and thoughts toward the career of the beloved anime actor who was only 43:

Most will probably remember Kubodera from his role within the live action television of Kamen Rider, a Sentai series that followed the mysterious titular brawler as he attempted to protect the world from extraterrestrial threats. Akira played many different roles in the Kamen Rider franchise, including Kanai in Kamen Rider Blade, Aberu in Kamen Rider Kiva, and Doctor Fujita in Kamen Rider 000. It was a testament to Akira's acting abilities that he was able to play three very different roles within one franchise and the fans of Kamen Rider are already beginning to express their thoughts for the deceased actor.

On top of these roles, Akira also starred in such live action series as Special Investigation Nine, Beautiful Bones, Au Revoir Sorcier, and most recently, Chuzai Keiji. Needless to say, he will be missed within the world of television and movies for his talented performances.

Our thoughts are with Kubodera's loved ones during this difficult time.

Via NHK