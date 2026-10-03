26 Years Later, This Classic Action Anime Deserves Its Own Reboot

Even after several decades, there’s something undeniably special and nostalgic about the 1990s anime and manga series that newer series just can’t match. This is especially true for Shonen series that have dominated the anime and manga industry for several decades. Even so, the 1990s and 2000s are considered the revolutionary era for fans thanks to the many genres and tropes explored within this demographic. There’s no doubt that the action fantasy anime gained most of the attention. Although the Shonen industry is oversaturated with action fantasies, fans never get tired of them since each of them offers something new to fans.

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However, among the endless stream of such series, one that stood out for being completely different was GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka. Written and illustrated by Tooru Fujisawa, the manga began serialization in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 1996 and concluded its epic story in 2002. Thanks to its exceptional story, it even won the 22nd Kodansha Manga Award in the Shounen category in 1998, further establishing itself as one of the greatest Shounen classics of all time. It was only a matter of time before Studio Pierrot, which was a thriving animation studio at the time, picked up the series. The anime reached its conclusion on September 24th, 2000, in Japan, and it needs a reboot more than ever now.

GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka Never Received the Adaptation It Deserved

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

Although the anime received so much love in Japan and even overseas later on, Pierrot fully washed its hands of its exceptional story after 2000. The anime only released 43 episodes since it was caught up with the manga, which was also serializing weekly at the time. Instead of continuing the series later on, the animation studio came up with its own original ending to confirm they won’t be doing justice to the story ever. This is all the more reason why GTO deserves an anime adaptation that could fully adapt the story, unlike Pierrot. It’s one of the most beautiful stories about redemption, empathy, and human connection. This beloved story centers around Eikichi Onizuka, a 22-year-old ex-gang member who sets out to become a teacher to be popular with schoolgirls.

Although he begins his teaching career for the wrong reasons, it doesn’t take long for him to develop a conscience. He begins to do everything he can to help his students after learning about what they’re struggling with. As the story continues, he gets to know about the problems each of his students face, including bullying, suicidal attempts, sexual harassment, and more. With his unconventional but effective methods, he supports his students and hopes to make school as enjoyable for them as he possibly can. Although the story is technically a Shonen, it comes off more as a Seinen due to its mature themes. The series explores sensitive topics like grooming, bullying, and depression as the protagonist tries to bring his class of troubled teens around.

GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka Returned With a Live-Action

A live-action adaptation was announced two years ago, confirming that the manga is still loved in Japan. While the revival project has been a huge success in the country, it didn’t gain enough recognition among international viewers. Regardless, the live-action confirms that the manga still has a wide enough fan base to ensure that a reboot will be a huge success. Even without the original ending, the anime would still require a reboot since it follows the old, low-quality animation style that would fail to attract new viewers. A reboot will also help the manga finally get a faithful adaptation, since a streaming show will be more likely to properly adapt the sensitive themes within the story.

Not only that, but thanks to the themes this story explores, it could be considered a timeless classic since fans can still resonate with it even now. Additionally, the grainy animation isn’t something special like other timeless classics of the 1990s. This is why a new adaptation will also help retell the story with better visuals and a more faithful adaptation. While the series isn’t a mainstream hit, it’s still considered a cult classic, which has more than enough potential to expand its fan base with a better anime.