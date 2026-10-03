The Apothecary Diaries Finally Returns With New Season 3 Opening – Watch Now

The Apothecary Diaries has finally made its return to screens this October, and it has kicked off its Season 3 run with a new set of opening and ending theme sequences. The Fall 2026 anime schedule is now in full gear as fans are now starting to see a whole new wave of anime releases this month, and that includes both brand new shows and returns from some major franchises. Kicking things off on the right foot has to be what is likely the most anticipated return of the month overall.

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The Apothecary Diaries has now returned to screens with its highly anticipated third season, and that means the anime has gotten a whole new set of opening and ending theme sequences to start things off on the right foot. The opening theme for the new season is titled “Beyond the Clouds, Only Me Downwind” as performed by yorushika, and the ending theme is titled “AIYOU” as performed by Eve. Check them both out in the videos below.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 Premieres on Crunchyroll for Fall 2026

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The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 currently has one episode available to watch, and new episodes will be releasing on a weekly basis with Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and Indian Subcontinent (along with being available for Netflix only in select regions of Asia). There will be an English dub release for the new season much like the first two seasons, but a potential release date has yet to be announced for it as of this time.

The Apothecary Diaries also sees a returning production staff and cast for Season 3 too. The new season is directed by Akinori Fudesaka for OLM, and the anime also features a returning voice cast. There is one notable new addition seen in the opening theme too as Reina Ueda has joined as Bai Niangniang, a mysterious new character who will be playing a crucial role in the main mystery for the episodes. But with the season kicking off this October, there is plenty more to keep an eye out for in the coming weeks.

What’s Going on in The Apothecary Diaries Season 3?

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The Apothecary Diaries picks up right from the events of the second season as the kingdom is now facing threats of a potential famine. It’s not only sparked a much wider mystery that Maomao will need to get to the bottom of, but promotional materials for the season have also teased that her connection to Jinshi will be pushed to its political limits too. But there’s even more to keep an eye out for as the second half of the season will then returning for its episodes next year.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 will be running for two cours of episodes. After it finishes its run later this year, it will then take a few months of break before then returning for its second half of episodes next Spring. But there are also all sorts of new projects now in the works for the franchise including a feature film debut coming to theaters this December, a new video game release, a live-action series and more.

How are you liking The Apothecary Diaries return for Season 3 so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!