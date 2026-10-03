It’s Official, Gintama Just Got Its Own Holiday

Written and illustrated by Hideaki Sorachi, Gintama became one of the most beloved anime and manga franchises of all time. The manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2003 and reached its conclusion in 2019. The series is loved for blending a spectacular story with absurd comedy and lovable main characters. It’s also famous for being a love letter to Shonen, since it includes several Shonen appreciations due to the fact that it’s a parody. This detail makes it incredibly rewarding for veteran Shonen fans. Even after several years since the main story’s ending, the franchise often returns with new adaptations, spin-offs, and more to keep fans excited.

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Following the success of the latest movie, Gintama: Yoshiwara in Flames, the series has again been in the spotlight thanks to ongoing projects. While there has been no confirmation regarding a new anime, the official X handle of the anime confirmed that October 10th has been designated as Gintama Day to commemorate Gintoki Sakata’s birthday. Famous series such as One Piece and Attack on Titan, which left their mark in history by taking anime to new heights of popularity, receive the same honor to celebrate a special day. Since Gintama is commemorating a major milestone, it’s all set to return with new updates.

Gintama Is Commemorating Its 20th Anniversary This Year

Image Courtesy of Sunrise / Shueisha

The anime premiered in April 2006, which is why 2026 is a crucial year for Gintama fans. Several new projects have been confirmed to commemorate this special milestone, one of them being the Gintama Day. The anime will be hosting a live stream on the official YouTube channel of Gintama, where they will also run a 10-hour-long anime marathon. For Gintama Day, the anime is hyping the catchphrase, “Gintama is eternally filthy,” which is very much in tune with the spirit of the story. Additionally, limited theatres in Japan will be screening the Gintama: The Movie: The Final Chapter – Be Forever Yorozuya The Movie to commemorate the anniversary as well. Since the anniversary project is still ongoing, we might get a new update on the series’ future. Although the manga ended years ago, there’s no denying that Gintama remains relevant to this day, and fans would love to see more from the anime.

Is Gintama Returning With New Anime?

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

The manga has been fully adapted by the animation studio, so there’s no new content for them to release as of now. Not to mention that Sorachi currently has his hands full with a new manga, Class 2-B Hero Destroyerz. Since he is struggling with the pressure of the weekly schedule, it’s unlikely he will return with a new spin-off or sequel to Gintama anymore. However, the anime can still continue working on remake movies or shows and even non-canon episodes. The latest Gintama: Yoshiwara in Flames movie was a massive hit in Japan since it adapted one of the most beloved manga arcs. While fans await more updates on the anniversary projects, the movie’s success solidifies the fact that fans are still waiting for new projects from the anime.