Adorable Aladdin Makeover Proves It’s Meant For Anime

Aladdin may dream of being the Prince of Thieves, but he’s got nothing on the King of the Pirates. There may not be anything tying the Disney classic to One Piece, but fans are starting to wonder how Aladdin would look as an anime. And thanks to one artist, netizens know such a makeover would work like magic.

Over on Twitter, a fan-artist known as Wanfutoshi shared their anime take on Aladdin with fans. The colorful piece is hard to mistake, and it has some clear Inuyasha vibes going on.

As you can see below, the artwork is taken from two scenes in Aladdin which fans should recognize easily.

The first shows Aladdin after the lead first meets Genie, and the blue deity looks hilariously like Miroku in this sketch. As for Aladdin, the hero looks properly lean even in anime form, but Abu looks like he is suffering.

Just, take a look at the poor monkey. Do those bug eyes look normal to you?

In the second drawing, fans get a look at Aladdin after he’s made some wishes with Genie at his side. The hero is living under the guise of Prince Ali, and this still sees him inviting Princess Jasmine on a magic carpet ride. The heroine looks undeniably adorable in her usual teal getup, and fans cannot get over how well Rumiko Takahashi’s style works with the classic Disney series.

Of course, there are no plans out there to give Aladdin an anime adaptation, but there are other ways to enjoy the animated tale these days. After all, Disney just put out a live-action film giving its take on the story. This month, Aladdin hit up theaters and conquered the Memorial Day weekend box office. If you have yet to see the film, you can read up on part of ComicBook.com’s review which our own Disney die-hard Charlie Ridgely wrote:

“All of the individual parts that make up Aladdin are wonderful, and they come together to make a good movie, just not a great one. What this adaptation sorely lacks is creativity. Aladdin is all about taking risks, and director Guy Ritchie, a man who has made a career out of risk-taking, plays it incredibly safe for most of this movie. It largely works, but this kind of adventurous-yet-childlike whimsy isn’t at all Ritchie’s style, and it’s easy to see that he struggled translating it to the screen.”

So, what do you make of this Aladdin makeover? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!