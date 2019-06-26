Alita: Battle Angel Gets a Signed, Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray Collector’s Set

Alita: Battle Angel fans have yet another option when it comes to owning the film on Blu-ray, but only the biggest fans need apply for this one. The Alita: Battle Angel Evolution Edition Gift Set is available to pre-order on Amazon now for $199.99 if you’re a Prime member with a release date slated for July 23rd (includes a digital download code pre-order bonus for Comixology’s Battle Angel Alita: Volumes 1+2). That’s a hefty price tag, but there might be a valid reason for it depending on your point of view.

The Alita: Battle Angel collector’s set comes with a 64 page The Evolution of Alita book, 2 framed collectible concept art prints, and a signed certificate of authenticity in addition to the 4K UHD / 3D / Digital Blu-ray. At this point, there aren’t any official details about the signed certificate of authenticity, but if you look closely at the image above on the product page, it reveals that there are three spaces for signatures. If you zoom in on the first and third spaces it seems like James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez are among them. The middle space appears to be producer Jon Landau. If you ask us, these autographs would be the only way to justify this price point given the other, relatively underwhelming extras.

That having been said, keep in mind that you won’t spend a dime on the gift set until it ships, and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date. Given the fact that these sets are limited editions, you’ll want to reserve one while you can. You can always cancel before the ship date, so there’s no risk in waiting for confirmation on the certificate of authenticity.

If you can’t justify spending the money for the Evolution Edition, the standard 4K Ultra HD is 40% off the list price on Amazon at the time of writing (again, it includes a digital download code pre-order bonus for Comixology’s Battle Angel Alita: Volumes 1+2). However, there is another interesting option to consider…

Walmart has launched pre-orders for their limited edition Alita: Battle Angel Blu-ray / DVD / Digital gift set which includes an exclusive Funko Pop keychain of Alita in her Motorball gear for $22.96 with free 2-day shipping slated for July 25th. This is the only Pop keychain Funko has released in the Alita: Battle Angel lineup thus far.

