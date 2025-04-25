Spy x Family Dangled Its Biggest Mysteries to Fans Only to Deny Them for Months

After nearly a hundred chapters and six long years of serialization in Shonen Jump, Spy x Family is finally delving into its deepest, darkest mysteries. Over the last few months, Spy x Family‘s manga has teased the answers to many of fans’ most burning questions and doubts over the years, such as whether Donovan is truly a telepath and the mystery of what happened to Anya’s mother. However, these breadcrumbs have only left fans with even more questions than before instead, and it’s unclear whether we’ll be getting them any time soon.

Chapters 109 to 111 of Spy x Family dropped many unsubtle bombshells, starting with the shocking revelation that Melinda suspected Donovan of being replaced by an alien who could read her mind. While Loid approached the revelation in an extremely logical manner as usual, fans readily believe Melinda, given the subtle hints Spy x Family has dropped over the years about Donovan and his potential involvement with Project Apple and the research experiment conducted on Anya. The second of these bombshell revelations was dropped almost nonchalantly, with Spy x Family giving fans their first glimpse at Anya’s mother through one of Anya’s nap-time dreams. However, even months later, Spy x Family has yet to expand on either of these mysteries after cruelly dangling them in front of fans, and it’s unclear whether the series will anytime soon.

Does Spy x Family Need to Pick Up the Pace?

It would be an understatement to say that both of these revelations are extremely consequential and have each been the subject of countless theories over the last few years, only getting somewhat confirmed very recently. Although these chapters were released back in January, Spy x Family has yet to elaborate on either topic since, with the latest chapters focusing instead on Anya’s new classmates. Hilarious as the Eden Booger War may have been, fans want answers regarding Donovan and Anya’s backstory, and as things stand, Spy x Family may take forever to address these mysteries, much to fans’ frustration.

Granted, while it has been months in real-time since these mysteries were first given the spotlight, thanks to Spy x Family’s bi-weekly release schedule, arguably only a few chapters have been released since. It is possible, now that the booger conflict has been resolved, that the series may return to these issues. Typically, the series tends to subtly hint at topics before fully fleshing them out in a subsequent dedicated story arc, and fans can only hope that the upcoming arc focuses on Donovan or Anya’s backstory.

But of course, this might take a few more months with the manga’s pacing. It is difficult, if not almost unfair, to criticize Spy x Family for its pacing. The series has always been a slice-of-life action comedy, and has accordingly taken its time gradually fleshing out the story and its various mysteries. However, it wouldn’t be a bad thing if the series did indeed pick up the pace, if only by a little.

Spy x Family is available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media.