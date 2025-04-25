Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Still Can’t Accept How Powerful This Underrated Hero Is

As a battle shonen manga and anime, Jujutsu Kaisen fans had high expectations from almost every character. In the final arc of the manga, almost the entire cast made some kind of contribution, regardless of how small or big it was. Among them, Yuta Okkotsu, the only remaining special-grade sorcerer, played a key role. His most significant contribution is killing Kenjaku while using as little power as possible so he would have enough energy to fight the King of Curses. Such a feat was only possible through a team effort with Fumihiko Takaba and Aoi Todo, but Yuta was held back, having to deal with countless cursed spirits in Kenjaku’s arsenal thanks to Geto’s Cursed Technique.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right after that, he joined the battle against the strongest and lent Yuji a hand, who was cornered by the villain. He also revealed his Domain Expansion for the first time before clearing a path for Maki to sneak an attack on Sukuna with her Split Soul Katana. Yuta suffered fatal injuries due to that but still returned to the battlefield. This time, he uses Gojo’s body after copying Kenjaku’s technique. He puts his life on the line more than once, and it’s not an exaggeration to say that it would’ve been almost impossible for the sorcerers to win without him. Even so, his contributions are often not only overlooked, but some fans refuse to believe that he’s stronger than Kashimo.

Okay maybe I need to rethink abt who would've won here….. pic.twitter.com/P8WBzCjCTk — Myamura (@Go_Jover) April 21, 2025

Jujustu Kaisen’s Latest Rumors Resurface the Old Yuta vs. Kashimo Debate

After the JJK Exhibition in Osaka, Japan commenced on April 19th, 2025, several accounts started sharing translated versions of Q&A by Gege Akutami. Of course, some of them were proven to be wrong, including the one shared by @Go_Jover where he claimed Sukuna thought of Kashimo as his biggest threat after Gojo’s death. About three days later, he clarified that the statement was just made up by a Japanese fan. Unfortunately, during the three days, fans believed the misinformation since it came from a popular source.

THE NEW INFO ABOUT KASHIMO IS FAKE



I apologise for spreading this fake info. It was first posted on a Japanese forum. It made few other JP people to tweet about it, which in turn had me beleive it was a true info. But no such statement has been made by Gege at the exhibition pic.twitter.com/kWhOOYHMVo — Myamura (@Go_Jover) April 24, 2025

The question asked by this leaker is about a scene from Chapter 234 when the battle against the strongest was in its last stage. Realizing Gojo is in danger, Yuta is about to jump onto the battlefield, but Kashimo stops him by saying that it’s his turn next. There was already tension in the air but Kashimo had his priorities straight, as he wanted to fight Sukuna after his battle against Gojo was over.

After the leaker shared the false statement, he opened up the discussion, asking if Kashimo would have won if he actually fought Yuta. As expected the question once again divided the fandom in two. @OP_Powerscaler replied, “MBA Kashimo > Yuta > No CT Kashimo, if they fought here Yuta would’ve won, Kashimo is saving his CT for Sukuna.”

“Kashimo is top 3 in the verse after Sukuna and Gojo,” said @kingofcurses.

@PabloInhuman supported Yuta, “Bro, there is nothing to think about. Kashimo is and always will be a domain victim.”

Is Yuta Okkotsu Stronger Than Kashimo in Jujutsu Kaisen?

There has always been a debate among Jujutsu Kaisen fans concerning which character is stronger, even though Yuta’s power easily puts him above Kashimo. Kashimo was the strongest sorcerer in his era, but his Cursed Technique, Mythical Beast: Amber, allows him to transform into a lightning-based entity, resembling a divine or mythological form. However, the downside is that he can only use it once in his lifetime since it restructures his body into pure cursed energy infused with lightning and destroys it in the process. While it does give him enough power, it’s basically a suicidal technique since he will just die regardless of the outcome of the battle.

Additionally, he can’t use Domain Expansion, which places him significantly lower than Yuta in power scaling. Not only that, but if the two actually fought in Chapter 234, then Kashimo wouldn’t have used his technique since he was saving that up for his fight against Sukuna. Without Mythical Beast: Amber, he would easily lose against Yuta, who has an unimaginable amount of cursed energy along with several techniques and a domain. However, even though Kashimo is weaker than Yuta, because of the hype around him in the Culling Game Arc when he was introduced, it’s not an exaggeration to consider him one of the strongest in the series.

H/T: @Go_Jover on X