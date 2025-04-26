Gundam Seed Has a New Anime Connected to Destiny (But There’s a Catch)

Play video

Bandai Filmworks and Sunrise are hyping their new SD Gundam G Generation Eternal mobile game with a new trailer. The trailer reveals the mobile title will receive exclusive animation for Gundam Seed, bridging the gap between the original Seed show and Seed Destiny. The animation is called Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Recollection. It will detail a new storyline starring the cast of Seed, showcasing the characters’ lives leading up to the events of Destiny. The game structures Recollection into two parts: the first half focuses on Kira, and the second half focuses on Arthrun. The two protagonists pilot new mechas, including the DRAGOON Strike mobile suit.

The Seed Recollection trailer also shared new scenes with the other characters from the series, including Cagalli and Lacus. Arthrun is even wearing his sick shades he uses to disguise his identity in Seed Destiny. The new Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Recollection content for SD Gundam G Generation Eternal will arrive on April 30th, 2025. The game can be downloaded on mobile devices in the United States through the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. The title is the latest iteration of the SD Gundam G Generation series, RPG video games that uses the chibi Gunpla aesthetics.

SD Gundam G Generation Eternal Continues Seed’s Legacy

Gundam Seed, alongside its two sequels, Seed Destiny and Seed Freedom, is part of the Cosmic Era of the Gundam multiverse. The Cosmic Era takes place in a universe where the main conflict is between normal humans, Naturals, and genetically enhanced humans known as Coordinators. Even though the Cosmic Era has a tenuous relationship with Gundam fans in the West, Seed has endured to be one of the most popular anime in Japan. Seed Freedom opened in Japanese theaters in early 2024 and became the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Seed‘s popularity has led to several spin-offs, including C.E. 73: Stargazer and Astray. Unfortunately, new Seed content is launching exclusively on a mobile title, but hopefully, Bandai or Sunrise will release an official animated feature with the new footage created for the game. Seed Destiny takes place two years after the end of Gundam Seed, giving the developers of SD Gundam G Generation Eternal some breathing room. The original Seed ended with a peace treaty between the two sides, with Seed Destiny picking up a new conflict with a shady Military force.

While Seed Destiny didn’t necessarily hint that there were any other major disputes within the two years, the peace treaty between the Coordinators and the rest of humanity was always presented as fragile. Destiny hinted that the two sides were always on the verge of war again, leading directly to the eventual main conflict of the sequel. Even though a previous battle before Destiny was never identified in the anime itself, it makes sense for there to be some conflicts during the “peace” times. It’s unknown if Seed Recollection will be a vital piece of the Cosmic Era, but fans of C.E. will no doubt want to keep an eye on it when it launches on April 30th.

