‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Shares Sleek New Poster

Hollywood is eager to turn around its reputation with anime, and Alita: Battle Angel will be the next film to try its luck. Next year, the movie will hit theaters with high-tech flair, and a new poster for the feature has surfaced.

Over on Twitter, Alita: Battle Angel shared its new poster with fans. The image highlights Alita in all her cybernetic glory, and she doesn’t look like she came to mess around.

Oh, and she’s got a sword. If you wanted Alita to one day crossover with Pirates of the Caribbean, then you are in luck.

The poster doesn’t shed any new light on the movie, but it gives fans another look at its titular heroine. As you can see above, Alita looks plenty tough with war paint under her eyes, and her infamously large eyes seem to have been toned down in this shot. With a sword swung over her shoulder, Alita’s robotic body looks lean and ready to take down some rogue cyborgs. Her skin-tight suit only proves her cybernetic body is in great form to fight, and there is a whole slum for Alita to practice fighting within.

For now, fans can only wait to see how Alita: Battle Angel will serve its original series. Hollywood’s tarnished reputation with live-action anime hasn’t lent this sci-fi venture any easy fans, but its star Rosa Salazar wants the world to understand she was a fan of Alita before she stepped into her shoes.

“Right. We got a question earlier that was something like, ‘What do you do with the fans who are really into it, how do you deal with the negative side of fandom? Why do they feel like they’re the gatekeepers?’” Salazar told fans during Crunchyroll Expo earlier in the year. “Well, I’m a fan, and I understand why. The work is so precious.”

If you’re unfamiliar with Battle Angel Alita (GUNNM in Japan), the series was originally created by Yukito Kishiro. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic future and follows Alita, a cyborg who is found in a garbage heap by a doctor and rebuilt. Completely devoid of her memory, all she has to cling to is a legendary cyborg martial art known as Panzer Kunst. With this knowledge, Alita decides to become a bounty hunter. Originally published in Shueisha’s Weekly Business Jump in 1990, the manga was collected into nine volumes and licensed for an English language release by Viz Media.

Alita: Battle Angel opens in theaters on February 14, 2019.