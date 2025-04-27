The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Confirms Unexpected Delay

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 is running its second cour, continuing Maomao’s daily life at the Inner Court. The first cour focused on the caravan, entertaining the envoys, and unveiling Jinhsi’s identity as the Crown Prince of the kingdom. Jinshi’s status as a member of the royal family was already revealed in the first season, but his being the Crown Prince means his position is way too important. Despite keeping his identity a secret, Jinshi’s growing feelings and trust toward Maomao result in him trying to reveal his identity to her. Of course, Maomao is someone who likes to stay away from trouble, and tries every way to stop him from unveiling his secret.

As Jinshi returns from the Hunting trip with complex feelings, the second cour continues to focus on the inner court. Maomao brings her father, Luomen, back to the Inner Court, despite his rocky past. After finding out that Concubine Gyokuyou’s pregnancy has complications and she might need surgery to give birth, Maomao recommends they consider hiring her adoptive father. However, thanks to Luomen’s arrival, Maomao unravels one of the biggest secrets lurking in the rear palace. As the series prepares to unravel its mysteries, the second season announces an unexpected episode delay.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Delays Episode 19

The anime’s official website shares, “The broadcast of ‘The Pharmacist’s Monologue’ on Friday, May 16, 2025, will be suspended due to program scheduling. Instead, a special episode of ‘The Apothecary Diaries’ will be broadcast for free on the ABEMA Anime Channel from 11 pm on Friday, May 16th!”

The special episode will include the voice actors of Jinshi, Gaoshun, and Basen. Additionally, it will also reveal new cast members. This means that the anime will introduce new characters after Episode 18. The series finally brings back Suirei, one of the major villains in the show. This means we are closer to finding out the truth about her background and her motives.

According to the usual schedule, Season 2 Episode 19 was supposed to be released on May 16th, but the date has been pushed to May 23rd. However, Episodes 17 and 18 will be released on May 2nd and 9th, respectively, as per the original schedule. Season 2 is listed for 24 episodes, meaning it will wrap up in June 2025 if there aren’t further delays.

H/T: The Apothecary Diaries official website