One Piece Shows Off Gear 5 Luffy vs. Kizaru In Wild Episode

One Piece’s anime has kicked off the full rematch between Luffy and Kizaru, and the newest episode really went wild to show off how Gear 5 Luffy stacks up against the Admiral. One Piece has been firing on all cylinders ever since the anime returned from its six month hiatus (the first lengthy hiatus of its kind in the over two decades of the anime’s history), and the anime itself has been gearing up for the real action to kick off across Egghead island. Now that the anime has sparked all these fights in full, it’s nothing but chaos from here on out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece’s anime spent the first few weeks of its comeback getting fans up to speed about how Luffy and the Straw Hats are facing down a huge new threat from the Marines as they aim to wipe out Dr. Vegapunk and his entire future island laboratory. But as seen with the latest episodes, Admiral Kizaru has finally made his move and that means Luffy immediately went out to face him. As their rematch reaches a new level, now we’re getting to see how Gear 5 Luffy stacks up to Kizaru’s power in a wild new episode.

this is already a top 3 chansard sequence pic.twitter.com/4q33e9BSXq — dre (@v2TokyoGhost) April 27, 2025

What Happens in One Piece Episode 1127?

Picking up immediately after Kizaru hits Luffy into the protective shield around Egghead, and thus Luffy transformed into Gear 5 to capture Kizaru before he could harm the others, One Piece Episode 1127 continues with the next phase of their fight. It’s revealed that Luffy is able to hold onto Kizaru with his giant sized transformation, and then throws him off the island completely. It’s here that Kizaru (while staying completely calm despite the wacky situation he now finds himself in) ends up flying back to the island with ease to keep his fight going against Gear 5 Luffy.

It’s here that it’s shown that Gear 5 Luffy is a match for Kizaru compared to Gear Fourth, but the Admiral still has a lot of tricks up his sleeve. There was a hope that Luffy’s power in this form would close the gap between the two, and it’s revealed to be the case as Luffy is able to keep up with the Admiral’s attacks. But at the same time, it’s clear that Kizaru also still has control of the situation as he can counter all of Luffy’s antics without really breaking a sweat. But this fight is only getting started from here.

Toei Animation

What’s Next for Gear 5 Luffy?

The fight has only just begun for Gear 5 Luffy, so fans will soon be able to see more of how this transformation stacks up against stronger opponents. While Kaido was still able to keep up with Gear 5 Luffy’s power, it was still a much bigger gap than seen with Kizaru. It was even more noticeable in Luffy’s rematch with Lucci as Luffy pretty much just cleared the floor with Lucci despite the villain unlocking his Devil Fruit power since their last fight. But now Luffy’s up against an Admiral.

The Admirals are still some of the strongest fighters in the One Piece anime overall, but that’s going to change as the Final Saga continues to open up the rest of the world. Luffy and the Straw Hats are now in a race to claim the One Piece treasure itself, and defeating Kizaru would go a long way to making sure that Luffy will be able to stop anyone else who pops up in the future.