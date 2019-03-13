Rave ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Reactions Question Harsh Critics Consensus

Alita: Battle Angel is doing what many thought was impossible. After debuting on Valentine’s Day, the live-action manga adaptation has fans raving, and many are taking to social media to ask one very important question…

It turns out netizens are real confused about the film’s critical consensus and its overly harsh words.

As you can see below, plenty of fans have taken to Twitter to air their issues with how Alita has been received. The live-action adaptation had die-hard anime on the fence, but positive reactions turned the tide.

Now, the movie is out for all to see, and fans admit they are happily surprised by the movie. While Rotten Tomatoes has aggregated a 59% critical score for the film, audiences have pegged it at a solid 93% to date with an average rating of 4.5. With more than 6,200 scores submitted, the odds are looking good for Alita, and netizens want fans to ignore the points critics bashed in their initial reviews.

Positive word of mouth is taking Alita very far, and the box office does show it. Initially, reports suggested the adaptation would earn at most $22 million during its opening weekend. Now, the box office numbers are in, and it seems Alita smashed all those predictions. The film has made nearly $37 million at the domestic box office with a global gross of about $131 million. The total is rather encouraging, and it takes a chunk out of Alita’s rumored production budget. Currently, reports suggest the film cost about $170 million to make, so future market openings in China and Japan will decide whether or not Alita lives on in Hollywood as a franchise.

If you’re unfamiliar with Battle Angel Alita (GUNNM in Japan), the series was originally created by Yukito Kishiro. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic future and follows Alita, a cyborg who is found in a garbage heap by a doctor and rebuilt. Completely devoid of her memory, all she has to cling to is a legendary cyborg martial art known as Panzer Kunst. With this knowledge, Alita decides to become a bounty hunter. Originally published in Shueisha’s Weekly Business Jump in 1990, the manga was collected into nine volumes and licensed for an English language release by Viz Media.

Alita: Battle Angel is out in theaters now.

Critics Say What

It seems that even tho critics may not like #Alita anyone who knows anything about manga or #anime, really loves it. #BattleAngel. — Stephanie Sheh (@stephaniesheh) February 17, 2019

Trilogy, Please?

The 1990 manga has become a live action movie! The movie was great, I hope it’s at least a trilogy! #Alita #BattleAngel https://t.co/ShE0wg4Idz — MrBeyondDeep (@Poetically_Deep) February 15, 2019

They’re Loving It

So I just watched #BattleAngel movie. I’m not into manga/anime. I never read Gunnm. I wasn’t expecting anything from the movie.

And I loved it!!!

The story is cool. CGI are awesome. There is no slow moments.

However… there is no resolution and we’ll have to wait for a sequel! pic.twitter.com/lHkfoyi11D — Allan Kilic (@AllanKilic) February 16, 2019

Awesome Indeed

Battle Angel Alita was pretty awesome, they managed to stay pretty true to the material which, as a long time fan, I appreciated. #MovieNight #Alita #BattleAngel pic.twitter.com/Y6w1WNb7gN — Nisaryn (Nisa Ryan) (@SeidrWitch) February 16, 2019

Not Regrets – Not Even One

Bold Words

The Alita Battle Angel movie is better than the anime (not the manga) it was inspired by.



Robert Rodriguez’s style made it the best movie it could possibly be. — Danny ‘The Street’ Thompson (@ShadowForks) February 17, 2019

First Of Its Kind

#AlitaBattleAngel Review: Alita is one of the most unique movie in years with great storytelling,action and great emphasis on world building. It’s an manga adaption and first of it’s kind. the movie will speak to many people in many voice. A near perfect move going experience. pic.twitter.com/YG0XOS1gnB — Television & Movies (@TvsNmovies) February 17, 2019

Go, Go, Go!

Alita is the closest we’re likely to get to a faithful live-action anime film.



GO SEE IT.



PLEASE. pic.twitter.com/e5NDEKpUWA — Walk Without Rhythm Studios (@WlkWthtRhythm) February 15, 2019

Making New Believers

Don’t let the reviews fool you; Alita: Battle Angel is well-worth seeing. I’ve never watched the anime or read the manga, but it stands as a pretty good scifi movie on its own merits for me. Some weird pacing issues especially in the first half that hold it back, but still solid. — TheKazeblade (@thekazeblade) February 17, 2019

