Rave ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Reactions Question Harsh Critics Consensus

Alita: Battle Angel is doing what many thought was impossible. After debuting on Valentine’s Day, the live-action manga adaptation has fans raving, and many are taking to social media to ask one very important question…

It turns out netizens are real confused about the film’s critical consensus and its overly harsh words.

As you can see below, plenty of fans have taken to Twitter to air their issues with how Alita has been received. The live-action adaptation had die-hard anime on the fence, but positive reactions turned the tide.

Now, the movie is out for all to see, and fans admit they are happily surprised by the movie. While Rotten Tomatoes has aggregated a 59% critical score for the film, audiences have pegged it at a solid 93% to date with an average rating of 4.5. With more than 6,200 scores submitted, the odds are looking good for Alita, and netizens want fans to ignore the points critics bashed in their initial reviews.

Positive word of mouth is taking Alita very far, and the box office does show it. Initially, reports suggested the adaptation would earn at most $22 million during its opening weekend. Now, the box office numbers are in, and it seems Alita smashed all those predictions. The film has made nearly $37 million at the domestic box office with a global gross of about $131 million. The total is rather encouraging, and it takes a chunk out of Alita’s rumored production budget. Currently, reports suggest the film cost about $170 million to make, so future market openings in China and Japan will decide whether or not Alita lives on in Hollywood as a franchise.

So, what did you make of Alita? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you’re unfamiliar with Battle Angel Alita (GUNNM in Japan), the series was originally created by Yukito Kishiro. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic future and follows Alita, a cyborg who is found in a garbage heap by a doctor and rebuilt. Completely devoid of her memory, all she has to cling to is a legendary cyborg martial art known as Panzer Kunst. With this knowledge, Alita decides to become a bounty hunter. Originally published in Shueisha’s Weekly Business Jump in 1990, the manga was collected into nine volumes and licensed for an English language release by Viz Media.

Alita: Battle Angel is out in theaters now.

