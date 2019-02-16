‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Takes Top Box Office Spot on Opening Night

Alita: Battle Angel has been in the works for a long time, and now it’s sink or swim as the film has hit theaters. Fortunately, the audiences seem to be supporting the film as it took the top spot in the box office for its opening Thursday night.

According to a report from Box Office Mojo, Alita: Battle Angel grossed about $8.7 million from its Thursday night opening, and when joined with its $35 million USD gross in other territories, brings the film’s current worldwide to around $44 million worldwide.

For its opening night, Alita: Battle Angel took the top spot over the films Isn’t it Romantic, which grossed around $4.4 million, and What Men Want, which grossed around $3.2 million. Early projections for Alita: Battle Angel have set it out to be a box office bomb, so hopefully this good trend can continue through the weekend.

Originally scheduled to premiere July 20, 2018, and then December 21, 2018, Alita: Battle Angel is now slated to premiere February 14 in the United States. Alita: Battle Angel is directed by Robert Rodriguez, produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau, stars Rosa Salazar (as the titular Alita), Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, and Jackie Earle Haley.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis recently reviewed the film, and here’s an excerpt of his thoughts, “All things considered, the movie is an immersive escape to another world. Attempts at emotion and human connections are supplemented by amazing visual and practical effects, along with well-crafted action sequences. It’s not going to be the next Avatar despite being an equally massive idea, but Alita builds its own world for a second adventure which could get audiences more invested.” You can read the full review of Alita: Battle Angel here.

Battle Angel Alita (known as GUNNM in Japan) was originally created by Yukito Kishiro for Shueisha’s Weekly Business Jump in 1990. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic future and follows Alita, a cyborg who is found in a garbage heap by a doctor and rebuilt. Completely devoid of her memory, all she has to cling to is a legendary cyborg martial art known as Panzer Kunst. With this knowledge, Alita decides to become a bounty hunter. The series has since been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and collected into nine volumes.

