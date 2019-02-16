‘Alita: Battle Angel’ to Win Opening Weekend at the Box Office

Alita: Battle Angel is set to win the box office over Presidents’ Day weekend.

Alita is tracking for a four-day total of approximately $29 million from 3,790 location in North America. That puts it just ahead of last week’s box office champiown, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. The LEGO Movie sequel is headed for a four-day weekend of $25 million, bringing its box office total to about $66 million.

Robert Rodriguez directs Alita: Battle Angel, which is based on a cyberpunk manga series by Yukito Kishiro. The film stars Rosa Salazar as the titular cyborg, with Christoph Waltz. Though it is topping the box office this weekend, it is stil looking like a bomb for 20th Century Fox, which invested $170 million in the film’s production.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is the fourth feature film in the LEGO franchise and the first direct sequel to 2014’s hit The LEGO Movie. Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who directed the first film, return to writers and producers on the sequel. Mike Mitchell directs. Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Charlie Day, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, and Will Ferrell all reprise their roles from the first movie. They’re joined by new additions to the voice cast Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, and Maya Rudolph.

Happy Death Day 2U, the latest Blumhouse horror flick, is opening in fifth place with $10.54 million. The film, a sequel to Happy Death Day, is tracking for $26.25 million globally in its opening weekend.

Happy Death Day 2U sees Christopher Landen returning to direct. He also writes this time around. Also returning is star Jessica Rothe, reprising her role as a targeted by a masked killer and subjected to time travel.

1. Alita: Battle Angel

Opening Weekend

Friday: $7.5 million

3-Day Weekend: $24.5 million

4-Day Weekend: $37.5 million

Set several centuries in the future, the abandoned Alita is found in the scrapyard of Iron City by Ido, a compassionate cyber-doctor who takes the unconscious cyborg Alita to his clinic. When Alita awakens, she has no memory of who she is, nor does she have any recognition of the world she finds herself in. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious past.

Based on Yukito Kishiro’s manga series Battle Angel Alita, the film is directed by Robert Rodriguez, written by James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis, and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau. The cast includes Rosa Salazar as Alita, with Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley and Keean Johnson.

2. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Week Two

Friday: $4.4 million

3-Day Weekend: $19.1 million

4-Day Weekend: $24.7 million

Total: $66.1 million

The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything in their path. The battle to defeat the enemy and restore harmony to the LEGO universe takes Emmet, Lucy, Batman and the rest of their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds that test their courage and creativity.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is directed by Mike Mitchell. The film’s voice cast includes Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Charlie Day, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, and Will Ferrell, Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, and Maya Rudolph.

3. Isn’t It Romantic

Opening Weekend

Friday: $4.1 million

3-Day Weekend: $13.3 million

4-Day Weekend: $15.5 million

Natalie is a New York architect who works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to deliver coffee and bagels than design the city’s next skyscraper. Things go from bad to weird when she gets knocked unconscious during a subway mugging and magically wakes up to find herself in an alternate universe. Always cynical about love, Natalie’s worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy.

Isn’t It Romantic is directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson and written by Erin Cardillo, Dana Fox, and Katie Silberman. The film stars Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam DeVine, and Priyanka Chopra.

4. What Men Want

Week Two

Friday: $2.9 million

3-Day Weekend: $10.4 million

4-Day Weekend: $12 million

Total: $37.2 million

Passed up for a well-deserved promotion, sports agent Ali Davis wonders what else she needs to do to succeed in a man’s world. Hoping to find answers from a psychic, Ali drinks a weird concoction that suddenly allows her to hear what men are thinking. Using her newfound ability, Ali starts to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar.

What Men Want is directed by Dam Shankman and stars Taraji P. Henson, Aldis Hodge, and Tracy Morgan.

5. Happy Death Day 2U

Opening Weekend

Friday: $2.8 million

3-Day Weekend: $9 million

4-Day Weekend: $10.4 million

Total: $14.9 million

Collegian Tree Gelbman wakes up in horror to learn that she’s stuck in a parallel universe. Her boyfriend Carter is now with someone else, and her friends and fellow students seem to be completely different versions of themselves. When Tree discovers that Carter’s roommate has been altering time, she finds herself once again the target of a masked killer. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save everyone.

Happy Death Day 2U is directed by Christopher Landon and stars Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Phi Vu, Rachel Matthews, Suraj Sharma, and Ruby Modine.

6. Cold Pursuit

Week Two

Friday: $1.5 million

3-Day Weekend: $5.5 million

4-Day Weekend: $6.5 million

Total: $21.6 million

Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. Transformed from upstanding citizen to coldblooded vigilante, Coxman unwittingly sets off a chain of events that includes a kidnapping, a series of deadly misunderstandings and a turf war between Viking and a rival boss.

Cold Pursuit is the Hollywood remake of the 2014 Norwegian movie Order of Disappearance. The film is directed by Hans Petter Moland from a screenplay by Frank Baldwin and stars Liam Neeson, Laura Dern, Emmy Rossum, William Forsythe, and Tom Bateman.

7. The Upside

Week Six

Friday: $1.3 million

3-Day Weekend: $5.4 million

4-Day Weekend: 6.5

Total: $95.1 million

Phillip is a wealthy quadriplegic who needs a caretaker to help him with his day-to-day routine in his New York penthouse. He decides to hire Dell, a struggling parolee who’s trying to reconnect with his ex and his young son. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as Dell and Phillip rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest.

The Upside is directed by Neil Burger and written by Jon Hartmere. The film is an American remake of the 2011 French film The Intouchables, which was inspired by the life of Philippe Pozzo di Borgo. The film stars Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston, Nicole Kidman, Julianna Margulies, and Aja Naomi King.

8. Glass

Week Five

Friday: $957,000

3-Day Weekend: $3.7 million

4-Day Weekend: $4.4 million

Total: $105 million

M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his standout originals—2000’s Unbreakable, from Touchstone, and 2016’s Split, from Universal—in one explosive, all-new comic-book thriller: Glass. From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

Glass is written, directed, and produced by M. Night Shyamalan. Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Spencer Treat Clark, and Charlayne Woodard return in their roles from Unbreakable. James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy reprise their roles from Split. The film also stars Sarah Paulson, Adam David Thompson, and Luke Kirby.

9. The Prodigy

Week Two

Friday: $843,000

3-Day Weekend: $3 million

4-Day Weekend: $3.5 million

Total: $11.3 million

Sarah and John Blume are thrilled when their young son Miles starts to show signs of rapid development and extreme intelligence. Their happy family bliss soon turns into a living nightmare when Miles’ behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent by his eighth birthday. After seeking help from two experts, Sarah is horrified to learn that her beloved prodigy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force.

The Prodigy is directed by Nicholas McCarthy and stars Taylor Schilling and Jackson Robert Scott.

10. Green Book

Week 14

Friday: $650,000

3-Day Weekend: $2.8 million

4-Day Weekend: $3.2 million

Total: $66.2 million

Dr. Don Shirley is a world-class African-American pianist who’s about to embark on a concert tour in the Deep South in 1962. In need of a driver and protection, Shirley recruits Tony Lip, a tough-talking bouncer from an Italian-American neighborhood in the Bronx. Despite their differences, the two men soon develop an unexpected bond while confronting racism and danger in an era of segregation.

Green Book is directed by Peter Farrelly from a script by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, and Farrelly, and stars Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, and Linda Cardellini.