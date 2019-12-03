Alita: Battle Angel Producer Reveals What It Will Take to Get a Sequel

Some fans just can’t help wondering what could have been with Alita: Battle Angel as there has been no word on a sequel yet, Now the producer of the film, Jon Landau told CinemaBlend how the fans can help bring about a sequel. Currently, there is a fan petition with a ton of signatures attached already, but the people will have to keep applying the pressure to Disney. After all, that is who they will have to deal with now as Fox was brought into the fold earlier this year. It’s a real shame that this quirky film never got the full shake that it was due because the property and world are just so interesting. As with most things, it didn’t make truckloads immediately, so the roadmap forward instantly became a bit more treacherous. But, nothing is really impossible in 2019. The creator of Gargoyles urging people to continue binging a decades-old show in the hopes of a revival should tell you that nothing is outside of the reach of these companies when it comes to content. So, it will be important for the fans to make their voices heard if they want more.

Landau said, “What I think the Alita Army should do is keep peppering our family now at Disney and [let them know] how important it is to have another Alita movie and hopefully we’ll venture there one day.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He’s not the only one attached to the project who absolutely believes in it. Yukio Kishiro created the original manga series that the film was based on. He absolutely loved the movie and had some staggering praise for it. “Thanks to the great staff, it has become the greatest movie in the world,” Kishiro began. “Every time I see, I can find something new. The composition is amazing. All scenes are special and there are no unneeded ones. It is so exciting that I can’t believe that I created the original story.”

The manga creator has been vocal about his support for the film in the past. He previously shared a special poster illustration he made for the film along with a personal note, “The core part of the manga was brilliantly passed on to the film. Including the characters’ emotion and raison d’etre, they were perfectly reflected in the film, so I was very happy.”

Series star, Rosa Salazar is far from given up on the role of Alita. She told SlashFilm all about how much she loved playing the character. “I would play Alita ’til my last breath,” Salazar shared. “I would, and thanks to the performance capture technology, I probably could.”

“Yeah, I mean, they had a crazy merger,” Salazar continued. “People are gaining jobs, people are losing jobs. The whole Disney/Fox acquisition is so involved, this isn’t the right time for me to call Alan Horn and be like, ‘Hey bro, I know you got a lotta stuff going on, but like what about ‘Alita 2’?”