4 Years Later, Major Crunchyroll Isekai Confirms New U.S. Release

Crunchyroll returned with a brand new slate for home video releases in November this year. The platform is known across the world for streaming anime shows and films, but it also offers other services including Crunchyroll Store. Every few months or so, the platform returns with new updates and releases. This time, fans are getting a new SteelBook Blu-rayfor The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 and My Dress-Up Darling Season 1. Among the new releases, one is Overlord IV, which premiered in 2022. As one of the biggest isekai series on the platform, Overlord has released several seasons and films over the years.

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The SteelBook will officially be released on November 17th, 2026, in North America. Fans can pre-order it on the Crunchyroll Store, from where the product will be shipped after it’s released. Just like the previous SteelBooks, this one also comes in both English and Japanese audio with subtitles in English. It also includes a range of special features, including animated shorts, episode previews, web previews, trailers, and more. Fans can also get links to buy the previous releases on the platform.

What Is Overlord About?

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Based on the ongoing novel written by Kugane Maruyama and illustrated by so-bin, Overlord is one of the biggest isekai anime series and film franchises of all time. While the novel debuted in 2012, the anime premiered three years later. Studio Madhouse, one of the most renowned studios in Japan, has been working on the series since the beginning. While the studio is known for several classics such as Perfect Blue and Paprika, it has also managed to gain its foothold in the modern anime industry thanks to Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.

Overlord IV is the latest season of the franchise, which premiered in July 2022 as part of the summer lineup. The story starts just like most isekai with the protagonist finding himself trapped inside a video game. However, it takes a dark turn pretty soon as he learns about the true nature of the world he was forced into. Thanks to the exceptional adaptation by Madhouse, the anime is known for its stellar visuals and exceptional soundtrack.

Will There Be a New Season of Overlord?

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Overlord IV is the fourth and latest season of the anime. The novel is still ongoing, which means the anime still has a huge chunk of story left to adapt. However, the animation studio hasn’t shared any updates on the anime’s continuation. While Madhouse doesn’t have any major projects other than Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, the studio’s schedule has been packed with the third season.

Frieren is by far the biggest fantasy of the 2020s, and the level of animation is rarely seen in the industry. On the other hand, while Overlord is fairly popular as well, fans might have to wait longer than usual for a fifth season. It’s not unusual for the anime to take three to four years before returning with a new season, so there’s still hope regarding a sequel.