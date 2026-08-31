Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Reveals Haibara’s Mysterious Power at Last (& It Makes Him Just Like Yuji)

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s creator has finally revealed the mysterious power Yu Haibara wielded before his tragic death, and it’s a power that has an even more heartbreaking connection to Yuji Itadori. Jujutsu Kaisen has been steeped in tragedy ever since it began, and Kento Nanami built a connection with Yuji because of how much he had been reminded of one of his own childhood classmate, Haibara. The two of them shared such a positive outlook, that Haibara’s death ultimately served as a crushing blow to Nanami moving forward in this cursed world.

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But Haibara dying in the midst of Nanami’s flashback meant that fans never really got to see him or his Cursed Technique in action. Now all of the years later, Jujutsu Kaisen series creator Gege Akutami has returned to Haibara to fully reveal that his ability is “Steam Cursed Technique” that makes him a lot like Yuji in that it boosts his physical abilities by essentially making his body a steam engine. Which means he used his fists quite a bit in battle. Check out Akutami’s new sketch for Haibara to help celebrate it below.

Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Explains How Haibara’s Cursed Technique Works

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Yu Haibara is going to be added to the roster of the Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade mobile game, and to celebrate Akutami has helped to flesh out the fighter’s abilities. His “Steam” ability essentially makes his Cursed Energy act as water, and his Cursed Technique boils it within his body. This produces a steam that enhances his own physical abilities, but it has such a poor fuel efficiency that it made Haibara hungry easily. But this power also helps to cement why Nanami was so reminded of Haibara when working with Yuji.

This steam boosted ability confirms that Haibara was basically a front line fighter who was using his fists to fight, and that makes him pretty much on par with Yuji when it came to how the two moved in action. Although Yuji likely had a much more durable body of the two of them, and had a lot of secretly inherent ability thanks to Sukuna, Nanami only saw a fighter who moved in the same way as his dead friend. This makes their connection all the more depressing for the two of them, and helps to close yet another major loop for it all after its grand finale.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Come Out?

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Jujutsu Kaisen’s story might be over when it comes to its manga releases, but there’s still much more from the franchise on the way with Season 4 of the TV anime now in the works. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 has yet to confirm a release window or date as of the time of this writing, but it was confirmed to be in the works shortly after the end of the third season earlier this year. And there are some intense new fights coming our way.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 will feature a returning voice cast from the third season, but potential new additions have yet to be confirmed as of this time. Takeru Sato, who was an assistant director in Season 3, has been promoted to full series director for studio MAPPA, but more production details have yet to be revealed as of this time either. It’s going to all lead further towards the anime’s grand finale, so make sure to catch up with it all now streaming with platforms such as Netflix, Crunchyroll and more.