Every Anime Coming to Hulu in September 2026

September is the last month of the Summer 2026 anime season, which means it won’t be long before fans get a new lineup of exciting anime series and films coming to major streaming platforms. Crunchyroll, being the largest anime platform for anime fans across the globe, releases dozens of new series every quarter. However, with the rise of the anime industry in the past few years, other platforms such as Hulu, Netflix, and HIDIVE have been expanding their anime library with new additions every month. Depending on the anime season, these new additions could be either new releases or older series getting licensed after a few years.

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Just like Netflix and HIDIVE, the official website of Hulu also shares a monthly schedule of shows and films coming to the platform. Oftentimes, these schedules include anime as well. While the August schedule wasn’t all that exciting for anime fans with only the dubbed release of Mao, Hulu has shared quite a few updates for September 2026.

4) Honey Lemon Soda (English Dubbed)

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The anime premiered last year, and Hulu will debut the English dub of the first season on September 12th, 2026. The anime has only released 12 episodes in a single season with no confirmation for a second season. As a Shojo series, it’s already difficult for Honey Lemon Soda to return with a sequel. On the other hand, the manga reached its conclusion in April this year.

The manga began serialization in 2015 and has released over 120 chapters over the years. This means that a huge chunk of the story is still waiting to be adapted in the anime. The story centers around Uka Ishimori, who wants to make a fresh start in her high school after being misunderstood in middle school for having no emotions. However, on her first week of school, she had an unpleasant encounter with Kai Miura. Little did she know that one chance encounter was going to turn her life upside down.

3) A Sign of Affection (English Dubbed)

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A Sign of Affection is one of the most critically acclaimed Shojo series in recent years. Based on an ongoing manga written and illustrated by Su Morishita, the anime premiered in 2024 but never returned with a second season. While fans await an update from the animation studio, Hulu confirmed streaming the dubbed episodes starting September 12th, 2026. Following its premiere in 2024, the anime immediately went viral thanks to the heartwarming story and gorgeous animation.

However, despite its popularity, as a Shojo series, it’s way more difficult for it to get renewed for a second season compared to a Shonen anime. The story follows Yuki Itose, a hearing-impaired university student whose life takes a drastic turn when she encounters Itsuomi Nagi, a fellow student and a multilingual travel enthusiast. What follows is a beautiful story of love and friendship, all the while exploring the themes of healing and self-acceptance.

2) Suzume

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Released in 2022, Suzume is the latest film by the renowned director Makoto Shinkai. He is famous across the world for the award-winning film Your Name. Following the release of Suzume, Shinkai has also been working on a new project, but the details haven’t been revealed yet. On the other hand, while Suzume is already available on Crunchyroll and Netflix, it’s also making its debut on Hulu on September 12th, 2026. The film will stream both the subbed and dubbed versions for fans on the same day.

With sun-drenched rural landscapes and a supernatural adventure, it’s the perfect anime to watch during the summer season. This gorgeous story centers around Suzume, a young girl, as she runs away from home on a cross-country journey spanning Kyushu, Shikoku, and Tokyo to save Souta from a cruel fate. The film is a visual masterpiece as it focuses on the characters’ journey to save the world while exploring supernatural themes.

1) Jujutsu Kaisen 0

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Following the success of the first season, Jujutsu Kaisen released a prequel movie to center around Yuta Okkotsu, a special-grade sorcerer and a student at Jujutsu Tech High School. He’s a second-year student in the main story, and the anime had only briefly introduced him before the prequel film. The film was a massive commercial hit as it helped the franchise gain even more popularity before the release of the second season.

Based on a short manga prequel by Gege Akutami, the story followed Yuta’s journey after he enrolled in the school when Gojo saved his life. The story focuses on his journey as he learns about his powers and finds a way to free the curse he unknowingly placed on his childhood friend Rika Orimo. The film was initially released in 2021, and it’s already available on major platforms such as Netflix and Crunchyroll. Hulu will begin streaming both the subbed and dubbed versions of the film on September 30th, 2026.