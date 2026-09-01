31 Years Ago, The Greatest Fantasy of All Time Made History With a Major Update

The 1990s was a revolutionary decade for the anime industry, especially in the West, when the medium was just becoming popular. Long before streaming platforms became popular, several Japanese anime shows were made accessible worldwide on TV channels in English-dubbed formats. The anime industry slowly became a global phenomenon, especially among kids who loved the vibrant worlds filled with action, adventure, and magic. The animation styles were distinctive, and the music was unforgettable, which made these shows even more loved among viewers.

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One of the shows that stood at the pinnacle during that era was Sailor Moon, the most iconic and genre-defining Shojo series of all time. 31 years ago, in September 1995, the anime released its dubbed episodes, which helped it reach new heights of popularity. The dubbed episodes not only helped the show gain massive success in North America and the West, but also played a foundational role in helping anime become mainstream media. Even several decades after its premiere, Sailor Moon remains one of the most beloved anime and manga franchises of all time, which speaks volumes of its influence and success.

Sailor Moon Changed The World of Anime Forever

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

While the English dub played a huge role in making the anime popular, it’s also worth noting that Sailor Moon thrived during an era when Shonen dominated the industry. Even now, the Shonen demographic is often at the center of attention while Shojo gets overlooked despite having unique stories. The anime targeted a young female audience, usually featuring female protagonists, as it celebrated femininity, friendship, and empowerment at a time when most famous shows focused on male leads.

The anime served as a primary gateway into anime for an entire generation of children and teenagers, which later became even more popular thanks to internet access and streaming platforms. The magical girl trope isn’t that uncommon these days, but back in the 1990s, it was one of the many things that piqued viewers’ attention. Not to mention that the protagonist is incredibly relatable thanks to the flaws that make her an ordinary teenager. Despite that, she gains the power to turn the world upside down. The story primarily focuses on Usagi Tsukino, an ordinary student who saves a mysterious cat from danger and learns that their encounter was not an accident.

It doesn’t take long for her to learn about her destiny to become Sailor Moon, a title granted to planetary guardians who protect the Earth from evil forces. Even though the series released a reboot in 2014, it didn’t have nearly the same impact as the original. The original manga, written and illustrated by Naoko Takeuchi, was serialized from 1991 to 1997, releasing only around 60 chapters. However, the series became so popular that Toei Animation often returned with new shows and movies, often deviating from the original story, but fans loved it regardless.