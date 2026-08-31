Netflix’s Biggest Exclusive Anime Confirms 2026 Return Date With First Look Trailer – Watch

One of Netflix‘s biggest anime exclusives has now confirmed its return date for new episodes this year with a trailer showing the first look at what’s coming next. Netflix has been making great strides with its exclusive anime licenses and productions in the last few years especially, and that’s resulted in some surprise hits with the streaming service. And after several delays, one of these shows had wrapped up its second season last year. But then surprisingly confirmed plans to return with a special batch of episodes sometime in 2026.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The anime adaptation for Akumi Agitogi and Tsukiho Tsukioka’s My Happy Marriage light novel series has been a huge hit for Netflix ever since it made its debut, and following the end of the second season it had confirmed that it was returning for some special new episodes in 2026. Thankfully after months of waiting, it has now been revealed that My Happy Marriage will now be returning to Netflix for these new episodes this October, and you can check out the trailer for its comeback below.

Play video

My Happy Marriage Special Episodes will be making their worldwide debut with Netflix on October 5th, and will be including three special episodes not seen in the first and second season. Netflix teases what to expect from the special release as such, “As their big day draws closer, Miyo and Kiyoka feel their love deepening. And when Miyo attends a cooking class with Hazuki, she meets an old classmate!” These episodes will also feature a new ending theme titled “Just before the Prelude 〜for me&you〜” as performed by Kashitaro Ito.

It’s also going to feature a returning production staff from the TV anime series with Takehiro Kubota directing for Kinema Citrus. Mika Tanaka and Ikuho Negi provided the scripts, Shoko Yasuda, Hikaru Sato, and Kuniyuki Ito provided the character designs, and Evan Call composes the music. It’s also going to feature a returning voice cast headlined by Reina Ueda as Miyo Saimori and Kaito Ishikawa as Kiyoka Kudo. A potential English dub release for the new special has yet to be revealed as of this initial announcement, but is likely to happen.

What’s So Special About My Happy Marriage?

©Akumi Agitogi, Tsukiho Tsukioka/KADOKAWA/My Happy Marriage Partners

These new special episodes of My Happy Marriage will also be adding M.A.O. to the voice cast as a new character named Kimio Nagaba, but it’s yet to be revealed what kind of role she’ll be playing in the new story. It’s an exciting return for the franchise following the success of the breakout series with Netflix, and it’s certainly interesting to see how the franchise can keep its story moving forward from the end of its second season. And might be the first of even more from the series in the future.

The fantasy romance series followed a main duo who were set to eventually be married, and all of the complications that popped up in their lives as a result. It’s been such a hit with Netflix because it’s so different from everything else seen with the streamer, and the original franchise was already such a hit that this support had exploded even more with the anime. Make sure you catch up with it all on Netflix before the new episodes hit this October.