If you love shows about love, well – anime has you eating really good these days. The industry has embraced a slew of excellent romances from Horimiya to Kimi ni Todoke as of late. This year, some big new titles tackled the genre, and one of them is coming back for season two. Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian is one of the cutest anime this year, and it has just been gifted a season two order.

The update comes from Doga Kobo, the studio behind the hit anime. A promo was posted today that confirms Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian is getting a second season. This news comes towards the end of season one as Alya Mikhailovna made her TV debut back in July 2024.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Is the Cutest Show of 2024

If you are not familiar with Alya and her high school romance, we cannot recommend the series enough. The girl was introduced to fans back in 2020 as creator SunSunSun brought Alya's light novel to light. It did not take long for Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian to get a manga adaptation, and of course, Doga Kobo optioned the series for an anime. Despite the story's newer release, the romantic comedy is already considered a staple with fans, and we have its mismatched couple to thank.

Yes, the story's artwork is incredibly gorgeous, and its adorable visuals are only made better by Alya herself. The Japanese-Russian heroine may come off tsundere at times, but her personality is less standoffish and more shy. She speaks Russian when sharing her true feelings, but of course, her friends do not understand her. Praised for her exotic looks and demure personality, Alya is a goddess at her school, but she hates the title. As fans get to know Alya, they realize the girl feels like an outsider amongst her peers, but that feeling is dashed whenever Masachika Kuze is around.

The boy may seem like a lazy geek, but there is more to Masachika than people realize. His work ethic and empathy make him one of the most reliable guys in Alya's life. She would rather die than tell Masachika about her crush on him. Of course, this is why Alya swoons over the boy in Russian and says her words are nothing but insults when asked. But little does she know, Masachika is nearly fluent in Russian... uh oh.

What to Expect From Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Season 2

With season two on the horizon, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian has a lot left on its plate. The light novel and manga is ongoing, so Alya's story is far from over. The romance's first season sets up Alya and Masachika's relationship all while navigating a rocky student council election. The pair are gunning to lead the student council, but Alya has fierce competition in Yuki. As Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian heads into season two, you can expect its main couple to delve further into their school's politics. And of course, Alya's feelings for Masachika will deepen as she works hand-in-hand with her unlikely crush.

What do you make of this new anime order? Are you caught up on Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.