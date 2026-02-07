Shonen Jump Shares First Look at One Major Series’ Replacement Ahead of Debut

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is gearing up for the debut of a brand new series replacing another major hit, and has dropped the first look at what this new replacement series has to offer. Shonen Jump kicked off the year with the announcement that it was planning to debut three new series over the course of the first few weeks of the year. We’ve already seen two of these new projects make their debut, and each one has been very promising thus far. There’s the hope that the third series follows in those same footsteps.

Shonen Jump has dropped the first look at its next new serialization hoping to get attention from fans next, Alien Headbutt, which already seems a lot different from what has been in the magazine thus far. But it’s also important to note that an older series is going to need to end in order to make room for this new debut, so Alien Headbutt is about to replace something else. Check out the first look at Shonen Jump’s next big series below.

Shonen Jump’s Alien Headbutt Reveals First Look

Courtesy of Shueisha

Alien Headbutt is created by Akira Inui, and this will be the creator’s debut serialization with the magazine. Its premise seems fairly nostalgic and even seems to scratch that Kinnikuman and WWE Superstar itch with its premise that teases, “Ouga Shirokiba’s childhood dream is to be a pro wrestler, but he never dreamed he’d be wrestling aliens!” The series has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and will be available to read with their digital Shonen Jump library and Shueisha’s MangaPlus service when it drops this week.

But the biggest question about Alien Headbutt‘s debut is what exactly the series is going to be replacing when it debuts. We’ve seen two other projects debuting throughout February, and they were proceeded by the cancellations of two older projects before them. This is going to be the same case here, but it’s more a question as to whether or not there’s going to be a cancellation or one of the long running series is going to be coming to an end on their own terms instead.

What Is Going to End in Shonen Jump Next?

Courtesy of Shueisha

It could really go either way as Shonen Jump has a tendency to cancel series that just aren’t working. But at the same time, there are a number of the longer running hits that are preparing for their respective ends. Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days is now in its final arc, Yusei Matsui’s The Elusive Samurai is steadily reaching towards its final chapter, Kouji Miura revealed that they were ending Blue Box soon, and the sun is just generally setting on that early 2020s generation of hits.

With Alien Headbutt getting ready to make its debut this week, it means we’re getting another series ending as early as next week. A cancellation seems unlikely as none of the remaining series are nearing their 19th chapter (and subsequent cut off point) yet, so it probably means a long running series is ending instead. Fans will need to keep a close eye out for when that happens.

